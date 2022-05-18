Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & Here's Where You Can Fill Up On A Budget
Get it while it's hot!
Ontario gas prices are about as fickle as five-year-olds deciding what to eat for lunch, but luckily Ontario drivers will be able to catch a break tomorrow with prices set to drop.
Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, reports that the people of Ontario are in for a "nice surprise for a change," with gas prices expected to drop by three cents on Thursday in the GTA and most of Ontario, according to a tweet.
In Case You Missed It …
A nice surprise for a change: https://t.co/rX1QnIKRHf
— Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) May 18, 2022
This drop comes after a series of climbing gas prices, including an anticipated one-cent raise in the GTA and most of Ontario on Wednesday, according to a tweet posted on May 17.
Although just because prices are going down doesn't mean they're going to be cheap.
McTeague still predicts that prices in the GTA and most of Ontario will be pushing over 200 cents per litre, with prices in the GTA expected to fall to 206.9 cents per litre.
According to Gas Wizard, the cheapest places to fill up your tank tomorrow will be in Peterborough, where prices are expected to see no change and remain at 204.9 cents per litre and Thunder Bay, with prices excepted to drop by two cents to 204.9 cents per litre.
The next most affordable spots will be in London and Cornwall, with gas prices anticipated to fall to 205.9 cents per litre.
If you're saving up money and gas for the May long weekend, you may want to avoid filling up in Sudbury, where prices are set to remain at 220.9 cents per litre, according to Gas Wizard.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.