Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Again Tomorrow & You're Going To Want To Fill Up Today
Working from home never seemed so good.
"Today is the day," proclaimed Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, via Twitter on Friday morning, warning Ontario drivers to fill up their tanks.
According to McTeague, the province, which will see gas prices drop by 10 cents on Friday, is set to lose ground on Saturday thanks to a 4-cent hike bringing totals back to a dismal 200.9 cents per litre.
TODAY\u2019S THE DAY - TOMORROW, GAS GOES UP 4 CENTS https://twitter.com/gaspricewizard/status/1527047029419024390\u00a0\u2026— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1653043326
The widespread increase will affect most of Ontario, with big cities like Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, and Kingston expected to reach the same average.
However, a few regions will be spared from reaching the dreadful $2 mark.
Peterborough is slated to remain the cheapest places thanks to 7 cent drop on Saturday, offering its residents a comparatively blissful 194.9 cents per litre at the pumps.
Thunder Bay, also set to drop by 7 cents, will follow closely behind, offering totals of 196.9 cents per litre, and Barrie, 199.9, just dodging $2 at its pumps.
Tragically, Sudbury residents will be stuck paying the absolute most for gas, with prices hitting 216.9 cents per litre despite a five-cent decrease.
In April, the government revealed a new legislation that would cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months starting July 1, 2022.
According to Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy, the cuts, combined with the scrapped fees for licence plate renewals, could "help save households on average $465 in 2022."
The moral of the story is? Fill up your tank on Friday if you're planning to travel this weekend.