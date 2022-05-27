NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow & You'll Be Bailing On Your Weekend Plans

As if gas wasn't depressing enough.

Toronto Staff Writer
Esso gas station.

If you're planning a last-minute road trip for the weekend, Ontario's gas prices may have you opt for a staycation instead.

According to Gas Wizard, pump prices could rise by another cent on Saturday, capping off totals at a gruelling 198.9 cents per litre for several cities, including Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa and Hamilton.

The less-than-ideal prediction comes as prices leap up by 1 cent on Friday, bringing most of the province back to an average of 197.9 cents per litre after Thursday's drop of the same amount.

Pumps are such money suckers these days that their fluctuating prices really only rotate from bad to worst. However, Peterborough residents will see some relief thanks to the city offering a notably less, 194.9 cents per litre.

Other spots expected to offer some savings on Saturday are Cornwall, 196.6, Barrie, 197.9, Kingston, 197.9 and London at 197.9 cents per litre.

As for the worst place to fill up your tank? Despite no expected changes, Sudbury continues to have pricier pumps, potentially offering 214.6 cents per litre on Saturday.

Thunder Bay isn't trailing too far behind in terms of sheer awfulness, offering its motorists a groan-worthy 201.9 cents per litre.

If you've been counting down the days until prices drop to an acceptable level, sadly you'll be waiting at least another month.

In April, the government revealed a new plan that, if passed, will cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months starting July 1, 2022.

