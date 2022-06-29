NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Ontario Gas Prices Set To Spike  Tomorrow & You'll Want To Wait On That Fresh Tank Of Gas

If you hold out till Friday, you may see prices drop.

Toronto Staff Writer
Esso gas station.

Google Maps

Ontario gas prices have had more ups and downs than the Leviathan at Canada's Wonderland, and they're set to climb back up the roller coaster track on Thursday.

So, you may want to wait a day before heading to the pumps.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, posted a tweet on June 29 stating that after gas prices tank by 2 cents on Wednesday, they'll rise right back up Thursday with a 4-cent increase across the GTA and in most of Ontario.

According to McTeague, this Thursday's rise will bring gas prices across most of Ontario to 204.9 cents per litre.

If you're feeling motion sickness from being jerked around by gas prices, hold on tight because McTeague predicts a steep drop shortly, with prices set to fall by 6 to 7 cents on July 1.

Premier Doug Ford's gas tax legislation is set to start on July 1, cutting gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and 5.3 cents per litre on fuel tax for the next six months.

However, approval for this legislation has yet to be announced.

If you can't wait for Friday's anticipated drop, the cheapest spot to get gas in Ontario on Thursday will be in Peterborough, with prices expected to rise eight cents to 199.6 cents per litre, according to Gas Wizard.

However, you'll want to avoid Sudbury, with prices expected to be the most expensive of Gas Wizard's listed cities in Ontario at 212.9 cents per litre.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

