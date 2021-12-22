Trending Tags

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Spike Before Christmas Eve & 1 City Could Go Up By 20 Cents

Might want to fill up those tanks today.

Bsenic | Dreamstime

Anyone who is looking to fill up their tanks soon may want to act quickly because Ontario's gas prices are expected to go up on Thursday, with one city getting hit pretty hard.

Dan McTeague, gas price analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tweeted that the cost of gas is likely going to rise by 3 cents on December 23.

Toronto and the GTA, Hamilton, Niagara, London, Barrie, Kingston, and most places across the province are expected to pay 140.9 cents per litre at the pumps before Christmas Eve.

However, drivers in Thunder Bay may want to race to the gas stations today.

Gas Wizard predicts that the price of gas in Thunder Bay will skyrocket. As of Thursday, gas is expected to be 154.9 cents per litre, a 20 cent jump from current prices. Ouch.

Sudbury will see the second-highest prices at 145.9 cents a litre, only 1 cent higher than the current cost.

Even though Peterborough is set to see a 7-cent-per-litre price increase before Christmas Eve, the city's gas prices are expected to. be some of the cheapest in Ontario at 138.9 cents per litre.

Ottawa is the only city across the province that isn't expected to get a price hike at the pumps, and luckily for residents, prices will be the cheapest in Ontario. Ottawa is predicted to see prices stay at 136.9 cents per litre on Thursday.

