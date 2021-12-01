Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop On Thursday Before Shooting Back Up Again

Better pump those tanks quick on that day!

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop On Thursday Before Shooting Back Up Again
Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

There is going to be a small window of opportunity to save on Ontario's gas prices this week.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy and gas analyst, tweeted that prices are likely going to fall two cents a litre this Thursday, December 2, in the GTA, Ottawa, Hamilton, Barrie, London, Kitchener, Niagara, Windsor, and most other places across Ontario.

According to Gas Wizard, gas prices in Toronto, Barrie, Brampton, Hamilton, Kingston, London, Niagara, Waterloo and Windsor are all expected to be 132.9 cents per litre on Thursday. Ottawa will likely be at 131.9 cents a litre.

Peterborough could see a four-cent drop on Thursday with prices at the pumps set to be around 130.9 cents per litre.

Meanwhile Sudbury and Thunder Bay likely won't be seeing any changes to the cost of gas (which is unfortunate since they are also boasting the highest prices across the province.) Gas Wizard predicts gas prices will be 141.9 a litre in Sudbury and 144.9 cents per lire in Thunder Bay.

This price drop is going to be short-lived so you may want to act fast if you're in need of filling up your tanks. McTeague predicts that prices will go back up by at least two cents come Friday.

Last week gas prices all across the country crashed with some cities across Ontario seeing an 11-cent drop at gas stations. In an interview with CTV News, McTeague said the plummeting gas prices were largely due to the price of oil falling by 13% worldwide following the news of the latest Omicron variant. Since then, gas prices have wavered in the province, but have started to trend back upwards.


This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Again & Here's The Best Time To Fill Up

We're in the sweet spot right now.

Bsenic | Dreamstime

If you filled up over the weekend, you probably noticed that Ontario gas prices are surprisingly low right now. In fact, they are downright affordable, which, as you've likely guessed, won't last very long.

After months of ping-ponging prices, the province's cost of gas dropped by a whopping 11 cents on Sunday, bringing it to its lowest rate since the summer.

Keep Reading Show less

Gas Prices In Canada Plummet In An 'Overreaction' To The Omicron COVID-19 Variant

It's down 11 cents a litre in some places!

Deymos | Dreamstime

Gas prices are plummeting across most of Canada due to an "overreaction" of a new COVID-19 variant being discovered, according to an analyst.

Gas prices analyst Dan McTeague announced to his 24.9K Twitter followers over the weekend that gas prices were set to drop by up to 11 cents a litre across almost all of Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Gas Prices Are Dropping By 11 Cents A Litre & Here's The Best Time To Fill Up

It's only expected to last a couple of days!

Oleg Mayorov | Dreamstime

If you're waiting for the right time for Ontario gas prices to drop from their monumental highs, it's now.

According to gas prices analyst Dan McTeague, prices at the gas station have dropped up to 11 cents on Sunday, November 28 in cities across Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise This Week & You’ll Want To Avoid These Cities

Don't break the bank to fill your tank!

Elena Elisseeva | Dreamstime, Bsenic | Dreamstime

Unfortunately, what goes down (or in this case, plateaus) must eventually come back up.

Gas prices are expected to rise on Wednesday after recently dropping slightly. So, if you're looking to save some money, you might want to head to the pumps today or be a bit picky about where you fill up tomorrow.

Keep Reading Show less