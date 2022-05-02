Ontario Police Arrested Woman For Allegedly Hitting A 14-Year-Old With A Car & Driving Off
The teenager had to be taken to the hospital for her injuries.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
A woman allegedly struck a 14-year-old with her car and fled the scene, and now Hamilton Police have charged and arrested her.
On Saturday, April 30, just before 5:30 p.m., a 14-year-old teenager was walking with a group of her friends when she was hit by a car, Hamilton Police shared in a news release.
Police reported that they were walking on Parkdale Avenue North at the intersection of Roxborough Avenue when the incident took place.
The driver, who was driving a 2005 Nissan Quest, allegedly failed to stop after the accident happened and fled the area.
The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Due to "the severity of the injuries", Hamilton Police's Service Collision Reconstruction Unit jumped onto the investigation with help from Division 2 Criminal Investigation Detectives.
According to police, the intersection was closed for about six hours to conduct the investigation.
"With the assistance from the public, the motor vehicle has since been recovered and the driver of the vehicle has been arrested," officers said in the release posted on May 1.
A 30-year-old woman from Hamilton, who was unidentified by police, was charged with failing to remain causing bodily harm.
Per the government of Canada's Criminal Code, anyone who is found guilty of failing to stop in case of bodily harm could serve jail time of no more than 14 years.
Anyone who thinks they have information that could help police with their investigation of this accident is asked to contact Detective Constable Ben Paterson at the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4755.
