NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
hamilton police

Ontario Police Arrested Woman For Allegedly Hitting A 14-Year-Old With A Car & Driving Off

The teenager had to be taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Toronto Associate Editor
The intersection where the incident allegedly took place.

The intersection where the incident allegedly took place.

Google Maps

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

A woman allegedly struck a 14-year-old with her car and fled the scene, and now Hamilton Police have charged and arrested her.

On Saturday, April 30, just before 5:30 p.m., a 14-year-old teenager was walking with a group of her friends when she was hit by a car, Hamilton Police shared in a news release.

Police reported that they were walking on Parkdale Avenue North at the intersection of Roxborough Avenue when the incident took place.

The driver, who was driving a 2005 Nissan Quest, allegedly failed to stop after the accident happened and fled the area.

The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Due to "the severity of the injuries", Hamilton Police's Service Collision Reconstruction Unit jumped onto the investigation with help from Division 2 Criminal Investigation Detectives.

According to police, the intersection was closed for about six hours to conduct the investigation.

"With the assistance from the public, the motor vehicle has since been recovered and the driver of the vehicle has been arrested," officers said in the release posted on May 1.

A 30-year-old woman from Hamilton, who was unidentified by police, was charged with failing to remain causing bodily harm.

Per the government of Canada's Criminal Code, anyone who is found guilty of failing to stop in case of bodily harm could serve jail time of no more than 14 years.

Anyone who thinks they have information that could help police with their investigation of this accident is asked to contact Detective Constable Ben Paterson at the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4755.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...