Simu Liu Shared The 'Most American Thing' About Him & Canadians Would Likely Agree (VIDEO)
Simu Liu stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live recently and brought up an unusual topic of conversation: the circumstances which led to his parents conceiving him.
The Canadian actor has been on the show a few times, but always when someone else was guest hosting, so he gave Kimmel a rundown of the previous things he had shared on the show.
"So I got a job as an accountant and got laid off, never told my parents," Liu began.
"My parents told me I was conceived after they had a date at KFC," he said as his second point. "This is a great story. It was the first KFC that opened up in China and my parents stood in line for two hours to get the KFC and then later they made me so it was great."
"You're a KFC bucket baby?" inquired Kimmel.
Later in the show, the Marvel actor explained that he was having a hard time getting his green card to live in the U.S., which is where he primarily works and lives.
"I've been riding that alien of extraordinary ability visa for like probably like seven years," Liu shared, noting that his paper work keeps getting messed up.
"Isn't it true that if you were conceived on a night after KFC has been consumed, that you're automatically an American citizen?" asked Kimmel.
"That might be the most American thing about me, or anyone," replied Liu.
This isn't the first time that the subject of citizenship has come up between a Canadian and Kimmel.
in 2022, while Keanu Reeves was on the show, Kimmel suggested that he and the John Wick star tie the knot in order to get Reeves U.S. citizenship.
"If you want to go through with it, we'd love to have a special ceremony for you here to welcome you as our newest American," Kimmel said at the time. "You'd be a welcome addition to this nation. And apologies to Canada."
Apologies indeed — you'll both always be Canadians at heart!
