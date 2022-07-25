8 A-List Celebrities Who Went To School In Florida & They’re Constantly Making Headlines
They went from walking Florida school hallways to the red-carpet. 📚
Florida is home to many celebrities, and though some stars moved elsewhere, they hit the books in schools all over the Sunshine State.
From the big screen to the big stage some of the hottest names in Hollywood walked the hallways and sat at the desks of these academic buildings.
Ariana Grande and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are to name a few celebrities constantly in the headlines, so we compiled a list of red-carpet-worthy names to see where they got their education.
Jeff Bezos
If you don’t know who Jeff Bezos is, it’s safe to say he’s the sole person responsible for all those items in your Amazon shopping cart. CEO, commercial astronaut, computer engineer, and investor just scratches the surface of Bezos’ career thus far.
While he graduated from Princeton University, he attended Miami Palmetto Senior High School outside of Hollywood, FL.
Megan Fox
These days, Megan Fox is the centerpiece of TikTok and Reels for her hilarious interactions with rockstar fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly. She's made a name for herself with her impressive modeling and acting career. You may have seen her in the Transformers movies, cult classic Jennifer’s Body, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot in 2014.
She went to Morningside Academy in Port St. Lucie, FL, and went to St Lucie West Centennial High School for her junior year. After her junior year, she left went to school remotely and move to Los Angeles and pursue her acting career.
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp boasts arguably one of the most lucrative acting careers. He went to high school in Miramar, FL at Miramar High. Though, in 1979, he was just 16 and dropped out to become a rock musician. His band achieved modest success in Florida but he moved to Los Angeles in the hopes of scoring a record deal.
Today, Depp has starred in about 85 films, and almost all of them are now considered classics: Edward Scissorhands, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, all of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies by Disney, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
Channing Tatum
If you don’t know Channing Tatum from Magic Mike, then you might recognize him from modeling ads, music videos, and even his voice in animated movies.
Tatum is a multi-talented actor, model, and dancer who got his start after graduating from Tampa Catholic High School in 1998. He launched his modeling career in Miami and he gradually moved into commercial work and then movies.
Dwayne Johnson
While Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was born in California, he traveled quite a bit growing up, spending some time in New Zealand, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.
He attended and graduated from the University of Miami and he was a part of their football program. After being drafted to the NFL in 1995, he became a professional wrestler and was arguably one of the most successful in WWE history.
Johnson then became an actor in blockbuster films like Hercules, Rampage, and multiple installments of The Fast & Furious movies.
Ariana Grande
Critically acclaimed singer and actress Ariana Grande got her start in Boca Raton, Florida. Born and raised there, Grande attended Pine Crest School and North Broward Preparatory.
She relocated to New York City to begin rehearsals for 13, the Broadway musical, and finish her school work remotely.
After her stint in New York, she was cast in her breakout role as Cat in Nickelodeon's tv show Victorious. Then, she launched her music career and became the pop star we know today.
Since then, she has won two Grammy awards, two Billboard Music Career, three American Music Awards, and nine MTV Music Awards,
Brittany Snow
Actress Brittany Snow was born and raised in Tampa, Florida. She graduated from Gaither High School before launching her acting career.
Throughout her childhood, she achieved recognition through modeling and then scored her first role in the soap opera, Guiding Light, which led to her being cast in feature films.
She's appeared in The Pacifier, John Tucker Must Die, Hairspray, Prom Night, Someone Great, and the Pitch Perfect movies.
Ashley Greene
Ashley Greene, who played Alice Cullen in the widely popular Twilight franchise, attended University Christian School and Wolfson High School in Jacksonville, Florida before moving to Los Angeles at 17 years old.
At first, she scored a few small roles in TV shows, before her big break in the literary franchise.