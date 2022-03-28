Editions

new laws in florida

New Florida Law Requires High School Financial Literacy Class & People Have Mixed Reactions

The bill received a rather shocking response on social media. 💸

Florida Associate Editor
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks in a classroom.

@flgovrondesantis | Instagram

A new Florida law indicates high school students will now be required to take a financial literacy course in order to graduate. While learning about money management may sound appealing to some, the move received a rather shocking response on social media.

The course will discuss different kinds of bank accounts, how to balance a checkbook, computing federal income taxes, credit scores, credit card debt and much more.

As Governor Ron DeSantis discussed the new financial literacy curriculum, he mentioned that cryptocurrency is something he is working towards as a way to accept payments in the state of Florida.

Many people believed this was a fantastic idea and took to social media to share their opinion. Many said they wish they had this course in school.

Some are getting behind DeSantis' efforts and joking about real-life situations with their own kids.

Although many seem to have positive feelings about the mandate, some were critical of it.

Some Twitter users shared their current perspective on reality, stating DeSantis has not helped improve the economy.

Some people even questioned if it was a teacher's or a parent's responsibility to show young people how to properly manage their money.

Florida joins 21 U.S. states in requiring financial literacy education. The state is also seventh in the nation to require a stand-alone course.

This bill was signed by DeSantis on March 21, 2022.

It will go into effect on July 1, 2022.

