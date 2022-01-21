Drake Has The 2nd Most Googled Celebrity Home In The World & He Even Beat Justin Bieber
Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift also ranked lower on the list.
One of the most Googled celebrity homes is right here in Toronto, and it belongs to none other than Drake himself.
According to research by Confused.com, Drake's Toronto mansion is the second most googled celebrity home in the world, with 1,002,500 searches over a 12-month period from December 2020 to November 2021.
His home was searched so much that it beat out other big-name celebs like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, and even Kim Kardashian, whose home came in at number three on the list.
The only celebrity house googled more than Drake's is Elon Musk's, which received 1,321,500 searches over 12 months.
Drake's lavish mansion has been featured in Architectural Digest, and according to the story, it boasts 50,000 square feet of luxury, including a massive indoor basketball court and a recording studio.
You can get a small glimpse of the singer's swanky home at drakerelated.com, which lets you virtually explore select rooms and even shop for some of the items inside.