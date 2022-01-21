Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Drake

Drake Has The 2nd Most Googled Celebrity Home In The World & He Even Beat Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift also ranked lower on the list.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Drake Has The 2nd Most Googled Celebrity Home In The World & He Even Beat Justin Bieber
@champagnepapi | Instagram

One of the most Googled celebrity homes is right here in Toronto, and it belongs to none other than Drake himself.

According to research by Confused.com, Drake's Toronto mansion is the second most googled celebrity home in the world, with 1,002,500 searches over a 12-month period from December 2020 to November 2021.

His home was searched so much that it beat out other big-name celebs like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, and even Kim Kardashian, whose home came in at number three on the list.

The only celebrity house googled more than Drake's is Elon Musk's, which received 1,321,500 searches over 12 months.

Drake's lavish mansion has been featured in Architectural Digest, and according to the story, it boasts 50,000 square feet of luxury, including a massive indoor basketball court and a recording studio.

You can get a small glimpse of the singer's swanky home at drakerelated.com, which lets you virtually explore select rooms and even shop for some of the items inside.

From Your Site Articles
drake

Drake Just Showed Off Bags Filled With Cash & Posed Topless On Instagram (PHOTOS)

He also flashed a luxury Benz. 🤑💰

@champagnepapi

If you've got it ... flaunt it? Drake recently took to Insta to flash some cash and the whole thing looks seriously lavish.

On Monday, January 10, Canada's and OVO posted a series of photos where he partied with friends, flaunted stacks of American $100 bills and posed topless, showing off his seriously chiselled physique.

Keep Reading Show less

The Grammys Are Being Postponed For A Second Year & This Time It's Because Of Omicron

Rough news for a show that's already beefing with Drake and The Weeknd.

@recordingacademy | Instagram

It's official; the Grammys are being postponed for a second year in a row because of the pandemic, and this year's culprit is the Omicron variant.

The Recording Academy issued a news release on January 5 announcing the decision to postpone the 64th annual Grammy Award Show that had been scheduled for January 31.

Keep Reading Show less
drake

Drake Apparently Handed Out Stacks Of Cash To People In Toronto On Christmas Day (VIDEO)

Now that's a nice gift! 💰💰💰

@champagnepapi | Instagram

Merry Christmas, Toronto! The 6ix icon Drake was apparently seen handing out stacks of cash around Toronto on Christmas Day, and honestly, it looks pretty wild.

In a video posted to Twitter by @raptvcom, it looks like Drake can be seen handing over a fat stack of twenties to a person standing beside his car.

Keep Reading Show less
Justin Bieber

These Canadian Celebs Made The Nice List But Justin Bieber Might Be Getting A Lump Of Coal

Someone's been naughty this year!

@simuliu | Instagram, @justinbieber | Instagram

He's making a list, he's checking it twice! According to a new poll, Justin Bieber might be more on the naughty side than the nice.

On December 23, Ipsos released the findings of a poll conducted between December 10 and 15 where 1,001 Canadians were asked whether certain public figures should be on Santa's naughty or nice list, and it didn't fare well for some Canadian icons.

Keep Reading Show less