A New Tiger Woods Mini-Golf Course Is Coming Soon To These Popular Florida Cities
Golf simulators, drinks, and ice cream... It's par for the course. ⛳️
The famous golf champion, Tiger Woods, partnered up with a golf-focused entertainment company, Popstroke, to design mini-golf courses simulation centers.
While they are already open in three Florida locations, they're expanding to the popular cities of Delray and Tampa. Other announced locations are Orlando, FL, and Houston, TX.
They broke ground at the Tampa Bay location, which is at 25297 Sierra Center Blvd., Lutz, FL.Delray's planned location is at 1314 N. Federal Highway, Delray Beach, FL. The Orlando location will be located at 413 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL.
The new sports center is already creating buzz, and it hasn't even started construction yet.
Woods and his TGR Design team plan to design two 18-hole putting courses for the Delray location. Aside from golf, they project to build a restaurant as big as 4,500 square feet.
The company's current locations have delicious milkshakes, craft beer, wine and food, and guess what! They provide on-course service, so you don't even have to pause your game. Training like Tiger Woods has never been so easy.
The entertainment venue is also expected to have a kids' play area that includes ping pong tables, slides, and cornhole.
A similar concept to Popstroke is Topgolf, which is another golf-simulation center in Florida. Here's the difference: Topgolf has hitting bays, while Popstroke has mini-putting courses. It all depends on your preference!
According to the company's website, Delray should be opened by the winter of 2022, and Tampa's location will be ready in the fall of 2022. Popstroke Orlando is set to open in May, 2022.
This is a family-friendly golf center for a hole-in-one night to remember.