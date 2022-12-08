This Miami Restaurant Serves Gallon-Sized Drinks & You Can Play Games With All Your Friends
Cocktails, arcade games and food...what more could you want? 💃
There's a restaurant and arcade venue in Miami, FL that serves gallon-sized drinks as big as your head. It's the perfect spot for you and your friends to hang out, eat, play some bar games...and, of course, share some cocktails!
It's called Kings Dining & Entertainment and it offers three specialty cocktails in a 1.5-gallon glass that are bigger than your head!
You can order the specialty mixture in Mai Thai, Mojito or Flocking Flamingo form. These tropical drinks are tasty and supersized.
There are some mouthwatering comfort food options to go with your larger-than-life beverage, including the cheeseburger pizza, boom boom shrimp tacos, or an assortment of items with the Kings Sample Platter.
Along with their huge libations, they also serve desserts just as large, like the Oreo Mega Shake and Sundae.
King's isn't just an eatery, it's also a bowling alley complete with disco balls on the ceiling.
Beyond the bar, this establishment has an area for arcade games and even pool. If you don't want to stray too far from your besties, you can even bring Jenga to your table, so there truly is something for everyone.
If you're in Central Florida but in need of a big drink, the franchise also has a location in Orlando. However, these massive cocktails are designed for four or more people, so remember to invite the whole group chat and drink responsibly!
Kings Dining and Entertainment
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: American
Address: 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 152, Doral, FL
Why You Need To Go: You can get gallon-sized drinks and play games with your besties for an exciting night out in Miami.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
This article has been updated since it was originally published on October 21, 2019.