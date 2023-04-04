A Guy Took A Drink Back After Failing To Pick Up A Woman & TikTokers Are Roasting Him
"She doesn't owe you anything."
A man buying a woman a drink at the bar is nothing new, but one TikToker took it to a whole new level when he asked for the drink back upon noticing that she was talking to another guy.
TikToker George Tinoco posted a video in which he shows the scenario playing out and people are ripping into him for how he acted.
The video starts off with Tinoco giving the camera a thumbs-up before he walks over to a woman talking to a man. Once he approaches the duo, he tried to take a drink that the woman is holding.
The woman doesn't seem to want to let go so the 22-year-old man drinks it while she's still holding it.
“So I bought this ‘nice’ lady a drink, she chatted me up and even gave me her number but as soon as I gave her the drink, she walked away from me and started to talk to a different dude," he wrote in the caption.
@georgievids so i bought this “nice” lady a drink, she chatted me up and even gave me her number but as soon i gave her the drink, she walked away from me and started to talk to a different dude😪 yk i had to #snatchback#pickingupwomen#barscene#fyp#sigma♬ original sound - Geo Tinoco
There is some mixed reaction to Tinoco's behaviour, but the majority of people are not impressed that someone would actually do this.
"You just proved to her that she was right in walking away from you," one person wrote.
"So I guess buying a drink means she's yours now?" another TikTok user commented.
"She doesn't owe you anything, not even a dance. If you get her a drink that's up to you," another person noted.
Others found the humour in the situation.
"She was holding on for dear life," a comment reads.
Another person suggested they might use the move sometime.
"New move unlocked," they wrote.
"Other guy completely understood. Almost respected you for it," another person said.
While we can understand drinks can get pricey when you're out, it looks like people are not OK with such a direct move!