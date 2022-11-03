A Guy Asked To Split The Bill On A First Date & TikTok Was Shocked To Learn He Makes $100K
He claimed he was fighting a "stereotype."
When you're going on a date with a complete stranger, it's important to watch out for any red flags that come up.
One woman posted a video on TikTok about going on a first date with a guy she says made her split the bill, so you can imagine her shock when he later admitted that he earns $100,000 a year.
The whole thing left her TikTok followers surprised, and many agreed that there absolutely shouldn't be a second date.
In the video, TikToker @alexandloveland said she was asked out to dinner and told to pick wherever she wanted "just not somewhere where the drinks are $30."
"I was like OK cool we're young, people are saving, not everyone has a lot of money. I don't really care about that stuff," she continued.
They ordered two drinks and one entree each and the bill came to $90.
"Then he goes, "This is almost $100, do you want to split?' And I was like 'Sure of course,'" she said. "You don't have any obligation to pay for me."
The issue she has is that later in the night her date brought up how much money he makes.
"Hours, hours, hours later he goes 'Just so you know I make like $100,000 a year, like I have lots of money. I just wanted to break the stereotype of men paying for the first date,'" the video creator said in her post. "Why are you lying?" she added.
With over 777,000 views so far, the video has sparked a conversation about dating red flags, including talking about money on a first date.
"Never get involved with a man who’s 'testing' you from the start," one person wrote.
"It's a red flag for me when they mention anything money related during the talking stage," another comment reads.
"I would never agree to a first date where the guys is already complaining about the price prior to even meeting boy byeeeeeee," one follower added.
Others focused on the aspect of who is expected to pay on a first date.
"If someone who asked me out wanted to split the bill I would pay the whole thing and never see them again," one TikToker said.
"And to think the first date is when you’re supposed to be like REALLY trying to impress someone LOL," another person noted.
Next time you go on a date, what red flags will you be watching for?
