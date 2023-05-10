Here's Who Should Pay On A First Date In 2023 & Singles Say It's Not Always The Guy
Expectations change! 💞
Who should pay the bill on the first date?
It's a question as old as time for proper dating etiquette, and the stigma around gender role expectations has surfaced yet again. This time millennials and Gen-Z singles are changing the narrative.
According to a new study done by Thriving Center of Psychology, 72% of Americans voted that they'd prefer splitting the bill on the first date.
While the age-old expectation is for the man to take care of it...the pressure might be off these for whoever grabs that little black book, but expectations may still depend on your sexual orientation.
For example, according to the study, 97% of respondents who identified as being part of the LGBTQ+ community believe splitting the bill is the best way to go. For those in the heterosexual community, 51% still believe it's the man's responsibility...but it might have just gotten a whole lot more affordable.
@margarita.nazarenko
The study revealed that "dry dating" is becoming the latest fad and 73% of Americans would rather have a first date without alcohol, and that more men than women make up that total.
The idea here is that dry dating leads to more "meaningful connections and better conversations," as well as additional security on dates, and fewer regrets.
Also, Gen-Z and Millennials are taking inflation into consideration and have now coined a term called "infla-dates," which is essentially finding more affordable activities to do without breaking the bank.
Nearly half of both Gen-Z and Millennial respondents are finding more financially friendly options for their next romantic rendezvous.
@honeybun.dates
Red flags were also ranked and the one with the highest amount of votes for a first date is when your potential new partner treats a server poorly. 84% of Americans said this is a bad move.
On top of red flags, there are also "taboo" topics to chat about during a first date, one of them being finances. Though, if you want to show off a bit and impress your date, some of "the sexiest things alive" include owning a place and being debt-free.
So, if you choose to talk about your finances, that's probably the best way to do it.