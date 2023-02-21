A Guy Asked A Woman Out Over LinkedIn & The 'Bold Move' Is Dividing TikTokers
"LinkedIn is the new Tinder."
The dating scene can be rough and some people are getting creative by looking for love in non-traditional places, including LinkedIn.
One TikToker shared she was recently asked out by a guy on LinkedIn and while some people love the man's bold move, others say it has red flags all over it.
TikToker Hannah Harmelin frequently shares what dating in Los Angeles is like and one of her more recent videos is getting a lot of attention.
In the video, Harmelin shares a screenshot of a message she received over LinkedIn.
"Hey Hannah - skipping the line on a dating app and coming straight to you. Aggressive move - ikik." the message reads.
"Life's too short not to go for what I am highly interested in. Happy to connect regardless of your openness to meet."
He then signed it "kindest regards."
@hannahharmelin
#greenscreen dare i say the bar is restored above he🏒🏒 #lol #dating #linkedin #hinge #bumble #datingapps #date #2023 #men #guys
The video has gotten a lot of feedback since it was posted on February 13.
A lot of people seem to love the move and are encouraging Harmelin to go on the date.
One person called it a "power move," to which the woman admitted she feels the same way.
Another person wrote they are "obsessed" while another commented that they "respect it."
"This is actually efficient because you know I’m going to look up their LinkedIn anyway," one TikToker user chimed in.
"LinkedIn is the new tinder," a person stated, while another echoed, "LinkedIn approach is crazy but he kept it respectful."
Another pointed out that the man sent the message at midnight.
"Sent at 12 am ahahahha luv this," they wrote.
Others thought it was hilarious that he signed the message in a very professional manner.
While a lot of feedback has been positive, not everyone appreciates someone using LinkedIn for getting ahead in their love life.
"This is honestly a red flag lol," one commenter said and several people agreed.
"Agree, I don’t want to be approached in my workspaces. Either by a random or worse, by someone who stalked me there from bumble," someone replied.
There were some people who were on the fence, but in the end were more pro than con.
"Honestly…. 9/10 I would hate this, but something about his message is attractive. The energy," one person wrote.
Based on Harmelin's replies to a lot of comments, she seems interested in the person behind the LinkedIn message so we'll be waiting to see if she posts any updates on whether she went on the date and how it went.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.