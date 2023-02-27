A Woman Says You Should Never Ask Friends For An Airport Ride & It's A Make-Or-Break Question
Most people would agree that friends help friends in need, but one woman's take on getting a ride from the airport is dividing opinions online.
Twitter user Codie Sanchez recently shared her group texts about a friend asking for an airport ride, and her caption has sparked plenty of strong takes on the site, where over 18 million people have read her message.
"As an adult, don’t ask your friends to pick you up from the airport," she wrote in the tweet with screenshot. "Use uber, save a friendship."
Her tweet includes someone else's selfie along with a message backing the opposite view, i.e. you should always try to pick people up from the airport.
“Really a question about where do your priorities lie and what do you make time for,” read the caption. “I've taken it to heart ever since, and unless I absolutely can't, always try to pick people up from the airport.”
Sanchez’s group of friends could not disagree with that take more, and one of them wrote back: “I will never be participating in this trend.”
Another friend on the group chat wrote: “Agreed. I will be incredibly offended if either of you asks me.”
“The internet is hysterical, more outrage for airport pickup preferences than toxic spills in Ohio,” read her follow-up tweet.
The debate in the comment section was pretty heated, and it seems like people are torn.
One user who agrees with Sanchez wrote: “Never ask your friends to pick you up at the airport so you have more leverage when you ask them to help you move.”
Another person wrote: “Or, as in most European cities, take the train.”
“I'd never have my friend wake up at 4 am, drive to my house, pick me up, drive me to the airport, then have them drive home ever,” wrote another user. “I’ll pay the $30 Uber fee and let them sleep in.”
However, many people were completely against Sanchez’s take and argued that helping a friend out is the bare minimum thing to do in a friendship.
“A friendship that can be lost over asking to be picked up/dropped off isn’t one worth saving,” wrote one person.
“This is totally right. Don’t make them ask, you should have offered to pick them up already,” wrote another user.
One person’s tweet read: “Every day people log on here to say they won’t pick up their friends from the airport, they won’t help their friends move, they won’t help take care of their friend's children, and suddenly it becomes clear why so many of you are lonely.”
Another user wrote: “If you think you’re too busy or too cool to pick up/drop off your friends from the airport, you either aren’t really friends with them or you need to realign your priorities in life.”
“After kids, 1-1 time with friends/family got really rare for us,” commented another user. “Seems a nice way to kill two birds with one stone (if you ask my old self!).”
Another person joked about the situation and tweeted, "thank God I come from uncles fighting to pay the bill culture.”
