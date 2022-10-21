A Ukrainian TikToker Is Sharing All The Super Canadian Things She's Seen & They're So Classic
"Can't get any more Canadian than that."
A TikToker who moved to Canada from Ukraine is sharing all of the things that remind her that she is definitely in The Great White North.
Wherever you live, it's easy to forget all the things that seem normal in that place but that might be so different for newcomers. Alice, @alvhttp on TikTok, shows everything from the colourful money to bears walking casually on the road in Alberta.
In a series of videos, Alice highlights some things she finds interesting in the country. This is probably more common in Alberta to be fair, but how Canadian is it to see three bears in one day?
"There were 2 Himalayan bears and one grizzly," Alice said in the caption of her TikTok.
Someone in the comments clarified that "we call them black bears in Canada!"
Others in the comments were sharing some similar stories.
"There was a bear in my backyard the other night. Can't get any more Canadian than that. Other than a coworker having one walk into her house," one person wrote.
There were 2 Himalayan bears and one grizzlie
The array of mint tea available in the country is apparently unique too!
I could not find the usual loose black tea yet(
"Meeting animals on the streets" is something that reminds her she is totally in Canada.
I already saw him several times and 1 bear
Canadian money will all its colours is also something super different.
We dont have such a thing in Europe
Alice also shared videos trying snacks sold in Canada and some iconic Alberta views.
People in the comments were coming through with some sweet suggestions for the TikToker to try out. "If you go to a local Canadian bakery you should find Nanaimo bars," one person said.
I am still looking for Nanaimo bars. Hopefully I will find them soon😀