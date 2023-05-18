Giant Glaciers Are Gliding Into Iceberg Alley In Canada Right Now & They're Stunning (PHOTOS)
It's that time of year again when magnificent glaciers are making their way through parts of Newfoundland, including the iconic stretch of coast known as Iceberg Alley.
According to the province, the icy giants make their way from Greenland and the Canadian Arctic to the Maritime province from spring to early summer, so you'll want to catch a glimpse of them while you can.
They also note that while the icebergs are most plentiful in April and May, the best time for viewing them is actually in late May and early June.
As for where you can spot them, some of the popular locations the province lists include Bay Bulls, Twillingate, Fogo Island, St. Lewis, Bonavista and Witless Bay.
You can spot the bergs from land, as well as by boat tour or kayak. But if you're heading out on the water, make sure you keep a safe distance from them as they can tip or break, which poses risks of "falling ice, large waves, and submerged hazards."
While you're out watching the icebergs (very slowly) drift by, it's also the time of year when you can spot whales swimming through the frosty waves, as well as many different kinds of sea birds.
The province notes that the glaciers "come in every shape and size," a point that was recently proven true as an iceberg that looked like a penis went viral.
At the end of April, drone photographer Ken Pretty shared the decidedly phallic-looking natural wonder, spotted in Conception Bay, to Facebook.
It was such a hit that it even got joked about on American television where the impressive piece was called "the real north pole."
But if you can't make it out east, you can still check out all the icebergs via a crowdsourced interactive map.
Who knows what shape will pop up next?
Iceberg Alley
Address: The Atlantic Marine Ecozone, NL
Why You Need To Go: To watch the annual icebergs float past the coast of Newfoundland.
