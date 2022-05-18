The Feds Are Taking 'Additional Steps' So Canadians Can Get Their Passports Faster
An "unprecedented volume of applications" has led to increased passport processing times.
The federal government is making changes so that Canadian passport applications and renewals can get done faster.
Employment and Social Development Canada announced on May 17 that the government is taking "additional steps" to deliver timely service now that wait times have increased because of the growing travel demand.
Currently, Service Canada is experiencing an "unprecedented volume of applications" and increases in passport processing times so people who are travelling soon are being prioritized.
To reduce the delays Canadians are facing, all Service Canada passport counters across the country have now reopened which is a return to pre-pandemic in-person service capacity.
The capacity in waiting rooms has been "significantly expanded" too.
Also, hundreds of new employees have been hired specifically to support the processing of passport applications.
A simplified renewal process that allows applicants to renew their passport if it is expired but was issued in the last 15 years or was lost, stolen or damaged has been introduced as well to make the process easier.
If you need to apply for or renew your passport, the federal government shared guidance about how you should do it depending on your travel plans.
Anyone who needs a passport within two business days can go to one of the specialized passport sites (Service Canada Centres – Passport Service) that offers urgent pick-up service. Proof of travel is required for this.
Those travelling within 25 business days can use the walk-in service at one of the specialized passport sites. Proof of travel is required and appointments are recommended because wait times could be long due to high demand.
People travelling in more than 25 days or with so specific travel date can go to the over 300 Service Canada Centres that receive passport applications in person or can mail in their applications.
No proof of travel is required for this option!