canadian passport

A TikToker From BC Got A New Passport In Just 24 Hours & Here's How She Did It (VIDEO)

That's one way to avoid the wild wait times. 🤯

Calgary Staff Writer
Whitney on the flight. Right: A Canadian Passport

twofoodpiggies | TikTok

Ever since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, there's been a huge surge in demand to get hold of Canadian passports. However, one B.C. TikTok user showed the lengths she was willing to go to get her new passport.

The TikTok account, @twofoodpiggies, is run by Whitney, who documented her journey travelling across provinces from Vancouver, B.C. to Edmonton, Alberta, all to get a new passport because of the long wait times.

Whitney said in the TikTok she was able to get hold of a coveted last-minute passport appointment online and although it meant travelling to Edmonton to get it, she decided to put this plan into action.

Going to Edmonton was much more worth it than camping out in YVR #canadapassport #passport #edmonton #vancouverpassport #flairairlines #passporthack

She booked flights with Flair and got a round trip from Abbotsford Airport to Edmonton for $87 and took the 1.5-hour flight to Alberta.

Despite experiencing flight delays and rain when she arrived in Edmonton, Whitney said it was "smooth sailing" once she arrived at the passport office and she was able to get her new Canadian passport in just under 2.5 hours.

"I came in at 1:30 and I walked out with my passport at 3:55. Success!," she said.

In the TikTok comments, Whitney said she had spent around $315 for the passport to replace her lost passport, so in addition to flights, it's definitely not a cheap option. However considering some people are charging up to $750 per day to wait in line at passport offices, it might not be the worst idea to travel for an appointment.

At least this way you get a trip out of it!

