I Travelled To Serbia For 3 Months & Here's Why It's An Underrated Vacation Spot
I can't wait to go back!
If you’re planning a European getaway in 2023, you may want to consider adding Serbia to your list.
The Balkan country is one of the most underrated places for travel in Europe and having just spent three months there, I’m already eager to go back.
Not only is the architecture beautiful, but the Eastern European city is buzzing day and night, has amazing food to offer, and has some of the most hospitable people you'll meet.
Based on conversations I had before my trip, I was surprised by how under-the-radar Serbia is for many people. Some don't even know where it is in Europe.
That’s why I wanted to share what I learned about the beautiful Balkan country and why I think you should visit.
Serbs love to eat and the food is incredible
Meals at restaurants in Serbia.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Prepare to eat a lot when you go to Serbia. Not only because the portions are huge (that schnitzel seen above was larger than my face), but the food is so delicious you'll want to try everything.
Whether you’re craving traditional Serbian cuisine, authentic sushi or a Thai dish, you’ll be able to find it all in the capital city of Belgrade.
If you're lucky you'll also be serenaded by a live band playing traditional Serbian music while you eat!
Also, be prepared to eat late. Serbian people like to eat dinner after 8 p.m. and that can take some getting used to.
The food options are endless with numerous cafés, restaurants & bakeries
Burek sold in a bakery in Belgrade, Serbia.. Right: A man enjoying drinks in Belgrade, Serbia.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I don't think I've ever seen as many cafés or restaurants in a European city as I did while I was in Belgrade.
Whether it's a vendor on a busy street selling mulled wine and sausage, a café by the lake or a small restaurant on a boat, you won't need to travel far when looking for food.
Don't think it's all just about the food either.
Serbians love their Srpska kafa (Serbian coffee) and yes it's also amazing. I still think about the coffee I drank while I was there.
Serbia is also known for its wine so don't forget to try that during your trip.
Serbia is much more affordable than North America
Compared to North America, Serbia is way more affordable.
From groceries to dining out and even accommodations, you'll be able to travel on a budget while you're there.
A quick search on Airbnb shows an entire apartment in the capital city listed for $50/night.
As for food, the pricing obviously depends on where you go, but I was constantly in sticker shock (the good kind) in terms of how much food I could get for a reasonable price.
A cup of coffee will cost you less than $1 USD and a piece of burek (a Serbian cheese or meat pastry) is around the same price.
Alcohol is also cheap, which you can get at just about any grocery or convenience store.
People are very social
The evenings and especially the weekends are spent with friends and family.
While I was there I rarely saw anyone sitting alone at a café.
The majority of people are always surrounded by their loved ones, whether it's to eat, walk around the lake or simply sit on a bench to catch up.
There are churches everywhere you go
Church of Saint Sava in Belgrade, Serbia.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Make sure to leave time to visit some of the churches you'll walk by at some point in your trip because each one is bound to be beautiful.
The Church of Saint Sava took my breath away as soon as I stepped inside and was met with golden mosaics everywhere I looked. It's hard to capture all that beauty in one photo.
According to Serbia.com, the Church of Saint Sava is the largest Orthodox place of worship in the Balkans and one of the largest Orthodox churches in the world, which definitely makes it worth visiting!
People are extremely hospitable
A homemade Serbian meal. Right: Shots of rakija, and homemade cherry juice.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If you're invited to a person's house, you'll be taken care of.
When we got invited to a family friend's house, she had made or harvested practically every piece of food she served us, including bread, meat, pickles, juice, cakes and eggs. It was one of the most delicious meals I had while I was there.
You'll also likely be served some homemade wine and Serbian fruit brandy, or what they call rakija.
Although it's served in a shot glass, the drink, which is made from quince, plum or sweetened with honey, is meant for sipping so take your time with it or you'll just keep getting refills.
You might get invited to a Slava
Serbian Slava bread and wine.
Milovan Radmanovac | Dreamstime
If you meet Serbs during your trip to the Balkan nation, don't be surprised if you're invited to a Slava.
A Slava is an important tradition in Serbian culture that celebrates a family's household saint.
Every year, Serbians invite guests, family, friends, or even colleagues over to their house to celebrate over a feast.
The table will be decorated with a ceremonial candle, which is an icon of the saint and protector of the family's home, ceremonial bread and ceremonial wheat which symbolizes the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Serbia has a rich history and stunning architecture
Hotel Moskva in Belgrade, Serbia. Right: A 23-metre-high sculpture of Stefan Nemanja in Belgrade, Serbia.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity.
If you like history, you'll love just walking the streets of Belgrade.
From beautiful hotels and banks to buildings that were bombed in 1999 and left as is, the city is filled with history and culture.
If you prefer staying indoors, that's no problem as the city is also full of museums.
The nightlife is amazing
If you live in a city that shuts down after dark, Belgrade sees the opposite effect. The Serbian city, which is bustling during the daytime, manages to get even more lively at night.
You can even shop late with some malls closing at 10 p.m.
The public transit is super reliable
You don't necessarily need to rent a car when travelling through Serbia. If you're staying in Belgrade, the bus system is very reliable and the buses come frequently so you'll never be waiting long.
If you need to be somewhere quick, there's always a taxi nearby.
The only time we rented a car was to go to nearby villages and for a road trip along the Danube.
It's easy to travel to other countries
Serbia shares land borders with several countries so it's easy to hop on a bus to get to your next destination.
You can be in Croatia, Hungary, Romania or Montenegro in a matter of hours.
There are also countless direct flights to other countries from Belgrade, including to the Middle East, North America, and other parts of Europe.
