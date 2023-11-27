This New Ontario Airbnb Has A 53-Foot Waterfall Hidden In A Forest & It's A Dreamy Retreat
It's surrounded by woodlands and tiny towns.
If you're planning a getaway in Ontario, this stunning new retreat is worth checking out. Featuring a lush forest and magnificent waterfall, it's a dreamy place to relax and unwind.
The Hollow Mill is a unique rental that recently opened in the Creemore area on Thanksgiving weekend. It sits at the edge of a river and boasts over 240 acres of forest and farmland, making it an idyllic spot for nature enthusiasts.
The Burrow bedroom.Courtesy of The Hollow Mill
The home consists of two separate units available to rent on Airbnb — The Burrow and The Roost. Both sleep five guests in two bedrooms and come with wood fireplaces, cozy sitting areas and outdoor fire pits.
The Burrow shower.Courtesy of The Hollow Mill
One of the highlights of the property are the trails that wind through the picturesque forest. You can spend your days getting lost in nature, picnicking and more.
You can follow a trail to the magnificent Lavender Falls — a private waterfall tucked away in the woods. Standing at 53-feet high, this magnificent natural wonder is truly stunning to see. As the waterfall is on private property, it is only accessible to guests staying at the retreat.
Lavender Falls.Courtesy of The Hollow Mill
The area surrounding The Hollow Mill features tiny towns, festivals, shops and eateries waiting to be discovered. You can day trip to different attractions and spend some time off the property as well.
Over the next year, the rental plans to bring animals like ducks, chickens, or goats to the farm as well as offer seasonal hands-on experiences such as maple syrup production.
Property during fall.Courtesy of The Hollow Mill
A sauna and hot tub will be installed before the winter of 2023 and a large, off-grid cabin on the opposite side of the river is in the works.
A spacious garden and orchard are being planted so guests can harvest their own produce for meals.
If you're looking for a magical place to unwind, this retreat with a private waterfall is worth adding to your bucket list.
The Hollow Mill
Price: $200 + per night for 2023
Why You Need To Go: This magical new rental is nestled amidst the trees and features a towering private waterfall.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.