Canada's Top 15 Holiday AirBnbs Were Just Revealed & 8 Of Them Are In Ontario

However, even parts of southern B.C. have had some great luck this year, with some incredible sightings of the aurora borealis, even in Vancouver.
The less light pollution the better when it comes to seeing them. That means it's time to get out of the city, and why not make it a little vacay by booking a cabin for the weekend. You'll increase your chances by searching for them over the course of two nights.
Here are some cabins to cozy up in while you wait for the show to (hopefully) start.
The Log Cabin
Price: $150/night
Address: Lac la Hache, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: You'll be right on the lake here, and they even have a couple of chairs for you to sit out on and gaze up at the sky.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
A Tiny House
Price: $189/night
Address: Pemberton, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: The night sky lights up here, and you're surrounded by mountains and open air. The tiny house is perfect to cozy up in, and it has a ton of land around it.
The Remote Escape
Price: $100/night
Address: Fort Nelson, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This place is in the Northern Rockies and has a fire pit so you can keep warm while you wait.
Riverside Retreat
Price: $175/night
Address: Brackendale, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This getaway is in 20 minutes away from Squamish and perfect for escaping city lights, and getting closer to the northern lights.
Waterfront Cottage
Price: $200/night
Address: Prince George, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This place is beautiful and in northern B.C., which is perfect for the lights. It also has a sauna, to keep you extra cozy.
Forest Cabin
Price: $165 / night
Address: Roberts Creek, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: A cabin in the middle of the forest is just what you need for a trip to see the lights. The remoteness will reduce light pollution, and if you're a bit further from the coast, the weather will hopefully be more clear.
Lake View Home
Price: $199/night
Address: Hudson's Hope, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This classic log cabin even has a deck that you can sit out on to watch for the lights!
