Canada's Top 15 Holiday AirBnbs Were Just Revealed & 8 Of Them Are In Ontario

The best place to escape with friends (or bae) for the holidays!

If you're looking for a cozy place to escape the shopping madness this December, these gorgeous Ontario holiday Airbnbs could be your ticket.

A new report by Duuo has revealed Canada's top 15 Airbnb bookings, with the vast majority being located in the province and offering everything from cottages with rustic fireplaces to full-blown mansions.

The eight Ontario-based locations offer plenty of variety in terms of price, with the cheapest an Airbnb cabin near Toronto, going for $160 per night, and the most expensive, a downtown mansion, going for $1,461.

Those are also several mid-price options in some of the province's most beloved northern spots, such as an alpine retreat in Sauble Beach and seasonal chalet in Huntsville.

However, if you're looking for a romantic getaway with bae, you really can't beat a listed Gravenhurst-based treehouse loft, which looks super wholesome.

