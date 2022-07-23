Ontario's New Lake Retreat Lets You Sleep In Floating Water Villas & Glowing Snow Domes
Floating hot tubs and saunas are coming soon.
Ontario just got a dreamy new vacation destination and it looks like a magical experience no matter which season you visit in. Chic Shore is a luxury camping experience on the shining waters of Lake Temagami, about five hours from Toronto.
The retreat offers several unique stays, including floating water villas and glamping domes. You can experience the beauty of Ontario's wilderness while still enjoying the finer things.
The solar-powered glamping domes sit right on the water and sleep up to five people. You'll find features like a cozy wood stove, premium linens and a BBQ in these floating spheres.
You can live a life of luxury in the floating water villas, which are set to open in 2023. These dreamy stays come with 1225 square feet of outdoor living space, complete with an outdoor shower, hot tub and seating.
Not only is this resort an amazing spot for summer vacations — but you can also enjoy the winter months in these magical snow domes. You'll be surrounded by a frozen lake and shimmering forests while staying cozy in your dome.
Canoes, kayaks, paddle boards and lily pads are available to rent, with floating hot tubs and saunas opening in fall 2022. Other notable features include WiFi, California king beds, a gourmet pizza oven and a movie projection screen.
"We are so excited for people to experience Chic Shore. We have put our heart and soul into creating what we believe to be the perfect vacation destination and we are confident that our guests will fall in love with Lake Temagami bringing families back to the Chic Shore Hospitality year after year. Bring your favourite PJs, your bathing suit, a good book and a downloaded season of your favourite Netflix show," Ryan Smith, General Manager of Chic Shore, said in a press release.
Currently, there is one dome available to book starting at $475 per night with a minimum two-night stay. More domes are expected to open in fall 2022.
From shining lake views to luxurious amenities, this unique new retreat is a dreamy place for a vacation.
Chic Shore
Rendering of the water villa.
Price: $475 + per night for glamping dome
Address: Lake Temagami, ON
Why You Need To Go: This floating retreat offers a luxurious wilderness experience during any season.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.