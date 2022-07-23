Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ontario resorts

Ontario's New Lake Retreat Lets You Sleep In Floating Water Villas & Glowing Snow Domes

Floating hot tubs and saunas are coming soon.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Snow domes under Northern lights. Right: Rendering of the water villa.

Snow domes under Northern lights. Right: Rendering of the water villa.

Chic Shore

Ontario just got a dreamy new vacation destination and it looks like a magical experience no matter which season you visit in. Chic Shore is a luxury camping experience on the shining waters of Lake Temagami, about five hours from Toronto.

The retreat offers several unique stays, including floating water villas and glamping domes. You can experience the beauty of Ontario's wilderness while still enjoying the finer things.

The solar-powered glamping domes sit right on the water and sleep up to five people. You'll find features like a cozy wood stove, premium linens and a BBQ in these floating spheres.

You can live a life of luxury in the floating water villas, which are set to open in 2023. These dreamy stays come with 1225 square feet of outdoor living space, complete with an outdoor shower, hot tub and seating.

Not only is this resort an amazing spot for summer vacations — but you can also enjoy the winter months in these magical snow domes. You'll be surrounded by a frozen lake and shimmering forests while staying cozy in your dome.

Canoes, kayaks, paddle boards and lily pads are available to rent, with floating hot tubs and saunas opening in fall 2022. Other notable features include WiFi, California king beds, a gourmet pizza oven and a movie projection screen.

"We are so excited for people to experience Chic Shore. We have put our heart and soul into creating what we believe to be the perfect vacation destination and we are confident that our guests will fall in love with Lake Temagami bringing families back to the Chic Shore Hospitality year after year. Bring your favourite PJs, your bathing suit, a good book and a downloaded season of your favourite Netflix show," Ryan Smith, General Manager of Chic Shore, said in a press release.

Currently, there is one dome available to book starting at $475 per night with a minimum two-night stay. More domes are expected to open in fall 2022.

From shining lake views to luxurious amenities, this unique new retreat is a dreamy place for a vacation.

Chic Shore

Rendering of the water villa.

Rendering of the water villa.

Chic Shore

Price: $475 + per night for glamping dome

Address: Lake Temagami, ON

Why You Need To Go: This floating retreat offers a luxurious wilderness experience during any season.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...