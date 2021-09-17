This Ghost Tour Near Ottawa Takes You Through A Haunted Mill & Creepy Cabin In The Woods
You'll be a real-life paranormal investigator.
Cue the Ghostbusters theme, because this spooky adventure will turn you into a real-life ghost hunter.
The Haunted Walk and paranormal investigators Phantoms Of Yore are hosting a haunted investigation at the historic Mill Of Kintail in Mississippi Mills this October.
The four-hour experience will take you through three buildings including a creepy cabin in the woods, where you'll learn about ghostly happenings and search for paranormal activity yourself.
Spooky occurrences like flashing lights, moving furniture, and doors locking on their own have been reported in the conservation area, so you never know what you might find.
Space is limited and tickets are available online, so prepare to be spooked at this paranormal investigation.
Investigation At The Mill Of Kintail
Price: $69.99 per person
When: October 15 & 16, 2021
Address: 2854 Ramsay Conc. 8, Almonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: Go on a spooky ghost tour through three reportedly haunted buildings at this conservation area.
