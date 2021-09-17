This Terrifying Ghost Tour Near Ottawa Will Let You Roam A Haunted Jail In The Dark
The site attracts paranormal investigators from across North America. 👻
Are you afraid of the things that go bump in the night? This fall, you can go on a terrifying ghost tour near Ottawa at the Historic SDG Jail.
Together with the Phantoms of Yore, a team of paranormal investigators, you'll get to explore the building and try some of their ghost hunting equipment in the dark.
During the heart-pounding three-and-a-half-hour visit, you'll learn about the spine-tingling history of the jail and the deaths that occurred within the minimum and maximum security facility.
Plus, you might meet one of the shadow people said to lurk within the building.
The small group tours will happen on October 22, 23, 29 and 30, and tickets are $69.99 per person.
Paranormal Investigations At The Historic SDG Jail
Price: $69.99 per person
When: October 22, 23, 29 and 30
Address: SDG Jail, 11 Water St. W., Cornwall, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can try being a paranormal investigator this spooky season.
