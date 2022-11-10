This Beautiful Park Near Toronto Takes You Along A Winding Boardwalk & Past Tiny Waterfalls
It's free to visit.
There are some beautiful places to get lost in nature around Toronto, and this conservation area is one of them. Silver Creek Conservation Area features picturesque forest trails and tiny waterfalls, and it's a peaceful place to spend the day.
The park is located in Halton Hills, about an hour outside of Toronto. It features 1,086 acres of serene landscape, and you can hike your way past "babbling brooks" and "lush mature forests."
There are six different trails to explore, ranging from 0.8 kilometres to 6.3 kilometres. The Bruce Trail, which is the longest of the six, has mature forests and escarpment vistas. You'll cross a wooden bridge as well as a boardwalk over Owl Creek. This route can be challenging, so hiking experience is required.
Other hikes include theIrwin Quarry Side Trail, which has exposed limestone, and the Walking Fern Side Trail, which is a "strenuous" trek with escarpment views.
You can find some mini waterfalls throughout the park to add to the beauty of your surroundings. When viewing these cascades, the Credit Valley Conservation reminds visitors to "practice proper trail etiquette and remain on-trail for public safety, protection and preservation of the local environment."
As many trails have challenging elements, it's recommended that visitors have a moderate level of hiking experience. It's also advised to have a park map or Bruce Trail Reference before heading out.
Silver Creek Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: Fallbrook Trail &, Side Rd. 27, Halton Hills, ON
Why You Need To Go: This scenic park has tiny waterfalls and a boardwalk across a creek.
