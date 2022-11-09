Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

7 Stunning Hikes Less Than An Hour From Toronto Where You Can Get Lost In Nature

You don't have to go far from the city to find peaceful trails and stunning landscapes. These hikes are less than an hour's drive from Toronto, and you can get lost in nature for the day.

From tumbling waterfalls to towering lookouts, these places are beautiful during any season.

Kelso Conservation Area

Price: $9.75 per adult

Address: 5234 Kelso Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Featuring scenic countryside and a lakeside boardwalk, this area is a beautiful place to explore. You can hike your way along the Niagara Escarpment and enjoy towering views from lookout points. A reservation is required.

Website

Rattlesnake Point

Price: $9.75 per adult

Address: 7200 Appleby Line, Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Hike your way through ancient cedars and to the breathtaking Buffalo Crag Lookout at this spot. Don't forget to make a reservation in advance.

Website

Rattray Marsh Conservation Area

Price: Free

Address: Jack Darling Memorial Park, 1180 Lakeshore Rd. W., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: An elevated boardwalk trail winds through a forest and takes you to a rare cobble beach. The area is free to visit and is a serene spot to spend a day.

Website

Limehouse Conservation Area

Price: Free

Address: 12169 Fifth Line, Limehouse, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can step back in time at this area, which features historic lime kilns and a stone bridge. There are several trails to explore, one of which will even lead you through cracks in the escarpment rock.

Website

Tew Falls

Price: $15.50 per vehicle and driver

Address: Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Dundas Peak and Tew Falls hike leads past a 41-metre ribbon fall to a towering lookout over a valley. You'll wander through a forest along the way so you'll be totally immersed in nature. A reservation is required mid-May to mid-November.

Website

Crawford Lake Conservation Area

Price: $9.75 per adult

Address: 3115 Conservation Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This area has a rare turquoise lake and scenic boardwalk trail around the water. During the winter, you can cross-country ski along snowy trails. Reservations are required.

Website

Beamer Memorial Conservation Area

Price: Free

Address: 28 Quarry Rd., Grimsby, ON

Why You Need To Go: Boasting panoramic views of the Niagara Escarpment, this area is an idyllic city escape. You'll hike past waterfalls and through woodlands during your adventure.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

    Madeline Forsyth
    Ontario Associate Editor
    Madeline Forsyth is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Toronto restaurants and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
