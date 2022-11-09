7 Stunning Hikes Less Than An Hour From Toronto Where You Can Get Lost In Nature
Lace up your boots!
You don't have to go far from the city to find peaceful trails and stunning landscapes. These hikes are less than an hour's drive from Toronto, and you can get lost in nature for the day.
From tumbling waterfalls to towering lookouts, these places are beautiful during any season.
Kelso Conservation Area
Price: $9.75 per adult
Address: 5234 Kelso Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Featuring scenic countryside and a lakeside boardwalk, this area is a beautiful place to explore. You can hike your way along the Niagara Escarpment and enjoy towering views from lookout points. A reservation is required.
Rattlesnake Point
Price: $9.75 per adult
Address: 7200 Appleby Line, Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Hike your way through ancient cedars and to the breathtaking Buffalo Crag Lookout at this spot. Don't forget to make a reservation in advance.
Rattray Marsh Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: Jack Darling Memorial Park, 1180 Lakeshore Rd. W., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: An elevated boardwalk trail winds through a forest and takes you to a rare cobble beach. The area is free to visit and is a serene spot to spend a day.
Limehouse Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: 12169 Fifth Line, Limehouse, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can step back in time at this area, which features historic lime kilns and a stone bridge. There are several trails to explore, one of which will even lead you through cracks in the escarpment rock.
Tew Falls
Price: $15.50 per vehicle and driver
Address: Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Dundas Peak and Tew Falls hike leads past a 41-metre ribbon fall to a towering lookout over a valley. You'll wander through a forest along the way so you'll be totally immersed in nature. A reservation is required mid-May to mid-November.
Crawford Lake Conservation Area
Price: $9.75 per adult
Address: 3115 Conservation Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This area has a rare turquoise lake and scenic boardwalk trail around the water. During the winter, you can cross-country ski along snowy trails. Reservations are required.
Beamer Memorial Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: 28 Quarry Rd., Grimsby, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting panoramic views of the Niagara Escarpment, this area is an idyllic city escape. You'll hike past waterfalls and through woodlands during your adventure.
