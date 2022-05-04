So Many Small Airports In Ontario Are Reopening For International Travel & Here's Where
Calling all jet-setters! ✈️
Tons of small airports are starting to open up again for international flights looking to touch down in Ontario.
On Thursday, April 28, the Canada Border Services Agency announced that they would be gradually starting up their border services at some airports impacted by the temporary measures put down from the COVID-19 pandemic.
.@CanBorder COVID-19: CBSA resumes border services at select airports\nhttp://ow.ly/oBlF103B1V8— GC Newsroom (@GC Newsroom) 1651175401
The CBSA said it would be resuming its border clearance services at 47 small airports across the country On May 2 and May 15.
Those flying into Canada still need to meet specific entry requirements before they can come into the country, though pre-entry tests are no longer required for fully vaccinated travellers.
A spokesperson from the CBSA told Narcity that all travellers coming up to the country, including fully vaccinated ones, "must submit their travel and contact information, pre-entry test results (if required), COVID-19 symptom self-assessments, quarantine plan (if required), and proof of vaccine credentials through ArriveCAN (free mobile app or website), and can do so within 72 hours before entering Canada."
So, which small airports in Ontario are reopening again for international flights? Here are the 15 airports that are back in business for international travel and have their services back up and running on May 2:
- Brampton Flying Club, telephone reporting
- Brantford Airport, open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Burlington Airpark, telephone reporting
- Carp Airport, telephone reporting
- Chatham Airport, telephone reporting
- Collingwood Regional Airport, open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cornwall Regional Airport, open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Fort Frances Airport, open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Lakehead Aviation (Seaplanes), open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Niagara District Airport, open every day from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.
- Pelee Island Airport, open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. but closes at 11 p.m. on Friday and Sunday
- Rainy Lake Sports - CanOp Dock, open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sudbury Airport, open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- St. Thomas Municipal Airport, open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Toronto Buttonville Municipal Airport, open every day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Per the release, the CBSA encourages travellers to check out the ports of entry for more information on any other COVID-19-related changes.