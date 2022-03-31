The Sunwing Party Plane Guy Has Challenged The Minister Of Transport To A Boxing Match
He wants to go toe-to-toe over recent fines. 😲🥊
James William Awad, the organizer of the infamous Sunwing party plane to Cancun, has just challenged Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra to a boxing match.
The stakes? If Alghabra wins, Awad promises to pay all the fines related to the party plane and donate $1 million to a charity of the minister's choice. And if Awad wins? Well, he wants Alghabra to pay all of the fines.
I'm challenging @OmarAlghabra to a charity boxing match. If I lose, I pay the fines and I donate $1,000,000 to a charity of your choice. We can take example of our PM.https://youtu.be/XuSpZ3_5pTc— senior (@senior) 1648605608
According to a tweet by Alghabra, some of the Sunwing party plane influencers are facing a total of 24 fines so far for failing to comply with mask rules and COVID-19 vaccination requirements. According to Alghabra, more fines are on the way.
Awad, who sometimes goes by his stage name Senior, first entered the public eye after his company, 111 Private Club, organized a chartered plane from Montreal to Cancun full of Quebec influencers.
Videos of passengers on the airplane vaping, flouting mask rules and not social distancing went viral online, shining a national and international spotlight on the plane as well as on Awad himself.
In his tweet challenging the minister to a boxing match, Awad referenced a famous 2012 charity boxing match that happened between would-be Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian Senator Patrick Brazeau.
"We can take example of our PM," said Awad.
This isn't the first time that he has spoken up since the party plane incident. He has called his critics "sheep" who need to "wake up," demanded an apology from airlines and even announced that he intends to run for president.
In the wake of the Sunwing party plane controversy, he also put out a job posting for a personal assistant, who would be required to bring him a bowl of fruit every morning and be available 24/7 for a salary of $1 million per year.
As of now, there's no news of Alghabra accepting Awad's challenge.
