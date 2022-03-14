Union Station Gets New COVID-19 Testing Clinic That'll Help Travellers Heading To Pearson
You can get tested right before hopping on the UP Express.
With COVID-19 travel requirements constantly changing, convenience is of utmost importance to travellers.
Now, travellers heading to Toronto Pearson Airport can get COVID-19 tested right before hopping on the UP Express train and get their rapid test results within an hour.
The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), Switch Health and Metrolinx have worked together to provide a new and convenient way to opt for pre-departure testing.
"Passengers will be able to seamlessly transition from taking a pre-departure test, taking the UP Express train to Toronto Pearson Airport and getting on their flight with results conveniently available on their mobile device," said Dilian Stoyanov, Chief Executive Officer of Switch Health in a press release.
The testing location can be found at the UPStairs lounge on the second floor above the Union Station UP Express platform.
This service is not exclusively available for travellers but to anyone who is asymptomatic and wants to get tested.
People wishing to visit the testing location should book an appointment by visiting Switch Health's website.
"We are intent on making air travel more convenient for our valued passengers through Healthy Travel initiatives just like this one," said Deborah Flint, President and CEO of GTAA.
"We couldn't be more pleased to partner with Switch Health and Metrolinx to bring this new service to those travelling multi-modally," Flint added.
The new clinic is called Healthy Travel, and it will operate every day from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
With life getting back to normal, people have resumed travel plans and are filling up the check-in lanes at Pearson. For example, on March 11, there were around 85,000 passengers expected to fly out on that day.
This change in traveller behaviour came in light of a recent announcement from the Canadian Government.
As of February 28, all fully vaccinated travellers arriving in Canada will no longer be required to do a PCR test. However, not all entry restrictions have been lifted. Travellers must get a rapid antigen test done before arriving in Canada. This option is a lot cheaper than PCR tests that are done abroad.
It's worth noting that if a traveller does not have access to an antigen test, then a PCR test is required.
In other words, travelling as a Canadian has finally become more convenient in many ways.
