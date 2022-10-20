Flair Airlines Is Offering 100% Off Base Fares From BC To Alberta & The Cheapest Flight Is $8
The promo ends tomorrow!
Flair Airlines is selling their cheap flights for even cheaper somehow, with a promotion offering 100% off your base fare on select flights. If you're in B.C. or Alberta you can book a trip to the neighbouring province for as low as $8 right now.
This offer is for select flights from October 25 to December 14 and is only until tomorrow, so figure out those vacation plans quickly people!
When booking your flight, you just have to enter the "100OFF" promo code at checkout.
The cheapest flight right now is a cool $7.48, and will take you from Abbotsford to Edmonton or Calgary on October 26. Considering that's cheaper than some Starbucks trips, you might as well go for the adventure!
Flair Airlines flight prices. Flair Airlines
On the Flair Airlines website, flights available from Calgary to Vancouver in mid-November are priced at $33.73. Usually, the same flight would be around $280, so it's a pretty sweet deal.
You can go from Vancouver to Calgary for around the same price throughout the month.
Flair also flies out of Edmonton, Kelowna, Victoria and Abbotsford.
According to the website, "Flair Airlines is Canada’s leading independent ultra-low-cost carrier," which launched in 2017.
They now fly throughout Canada. From Vancouver, you can book flights to Toronto, Winnipeg, Las Vegas, Los Angles, Los Cabos, Palm Springs, and more.
So, if the onset of fall has got you down, and you can't even start thinking about the snow coming, then you might want to consider booking your winter escape.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.