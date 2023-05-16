A Man Is Suing An Airline Over A 'Disgusting' Flight & He's Upset The Seat Didn't Recline
"The seats were grubby."
An airline passenger is going to court to get his money back after complaining that his flight didn't live up to his expectations.
The man from Perth, Australia paid for a business-class seat on an Emirates flight, but he says the flight he was on was "disgusting" and not what he envisioned.
Brodie Chapman, 20, told the Daily Mail Australia he paid $2,163 USD for a flight from Oslo to Dubai.
He told the outlet he frequently flies with Emirates, but the flight he took on March 28 was a "misrepresentation of the brand."
Chapman notes the flight was a huge disappointment because he flew on a plane that was over 20 years old and one that did not offer all the features Emirates features in its ads.
"They advertise this fancy product – the 777 or the A380 – and this plane I got on was absolutely disgusting," he told the outlet.
"The seats were grubby, there were socks stuck down the side of my chair, it didn’t recline properly, one of the screens didn’t work, there were stains on the seat."
Chapman says he plans to take the airline to a small claims court in the U.K. to get his money back after the airline offered him 20,000 Skywards Miles rather than compensation.
"I pay more money to fly with Emirates than other carriers because they are meant to offer more luxury and comfort," he said in his interview.
"But if the product they are advertising bears no relation to what you are actually receiving - I don't think it's really fair."
Australian news outlet news.com.au says Emirates is "aware of the case" and is in contact with the passenger but would not comment on the case further due to "pending litigation."
“Emirates stands by its high-quality products and services, and we are currently delivering a multibillion-dollar retrofit program on our Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft, as part of our commitment to ensure that customers ‘Fly Better’ for years to come,” the airline told the news outlet in a statement.
Narcity has reached out to Emirates for a comment, but we did not hear back by the time the story was published.
This isn't the first time an airline passenger has taken Emirates to court over a flight.
In March, another passenger sued the airline for misleading advertising and won over $12,000 in the process, as reported by One Mile At A Time.
Mark Morgan purchased tickets for a flight from New Zealand to the U.K. with Emirates for himself and his wife. He had expected his seat to include a mini bar, a flat bed and an updated entertainment system as those features were shown in pictures of Emirates' new business class seats.
However, Morgan's flight ended up having none of those features.
