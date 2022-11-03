Morning Brief: Business Class Breakdown, A Relatable Raptor & More
9 things you need to know for Thursday, November 3.
Off The Top: An Australian woman was allegedly forced to crawl off a Jetstar plane after being refused a wheelchair unless she paid an additional fee — a heinous scenario that still sounds slightly preferable to waiting on hold for three hours just to get reamed out by a rude Air Canada rep.
In Case You Missed It
1. Want A Good Job & Cheap Cost Of Living? These Provinces Are For You
Canada's sky-high cost of living (thanks a lot, inflation) has everybody looking for ways to make their dollar stretch a bit further — but would you ever consider moving across the country for a more affordable life? Helena Hanson pored through the job and home data to determine which provinces actually live up to their boasts of a better existence. From the shores of "Canada's Ocean Playground" to the resplendent nature of the west coast, here are five provinces you should check out if you're mulling a big move.
2. Risky Business (Class)? Top-Flight Service Is In Reach At Canada's Major Airlines
Speaking of moving across the country, with all the money you'll be saving by moving from a shoebox apartment in downtown Toronto to a sprawling coastal paradise, you may as well splurge on actually getting to your new home. Katherine Caspersz recently broke down how three of Canada's major airlines — Air Canada, WestJet and Air Transat — stack up when it comes to business class. It turns out that despite how posh passengers appear toward the front of the plane, not all first-class services are actually that expensive.
- By The Numbers: Comparing three separate one-way Toronto-to-Vancouver fares, Transat's business class seat was the cheapest at $590, with Air Canada second at $926 and WestJet bringing up the rear at $1,164.26.
- Wait, What? Of course, the benefits of each business class package vary considerably, and different dates could yield different results. Still, read on to find out what each service actually entails.
- READ THE FULL STORY HERE
3. POV: A Former Flight Attendant Shares Her Favourite 24-Hour Layover Cities
Keeping with today's theme, our Madeline Forsyth tapped into her past career as a flight attendant to share which cities are best for those trying to squeeze in a 24-hour layover before moving on to their final destination. Look, you probably don't need much convincing to check out London, Rome or Paris — but if you do ever find yourself in one of these world-class metropolises with limited time to spend, here are some of the sights, tastes and activities you'd be a fool to miss.
What Else You Need To Know Today
⚜️ MONTREAL BAWLING
MTL Blog's Thomas McDonald has lived in the city for eight years — and he's heard enough. Here are the three big things that Montrealers constantly complain about that they really just have to get over. (No, the trials and tribulations of the Habs didn't make the cut.)
🛍️ ABSTEMIOUS ATHLETE
Second-year Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes pulls in a $7.6M salary — but it turns out he's just as cheap as the average 21-year-old these days, Stuart McGinn notes. Here's why fans found the young millionaire's recent antics so relatable.
🌿 HIGH CRIME
Winnipeg parents are being warned to check their kids' Halloween hauls after receiving multiple reports of kids receiving THC-infused edibles with packaging very similar to the actual candy Nerds, Helena Hanson reports. (I thought it was a hoax myself until I actually joined all the neighbourhood community groups on Facebook and saw post after post from panicked parents.)
📌 JOB BOARD
Alright, so... ready to make the move to a cheaper, happier life? Ashley Harris scoured the jobs boards. If you've got the skills to pay the bills, here are six remote jobs based out of British Columbia that each boasts a salary north of $100,000.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Kendall Jenner turns 27 years old today. Entirely uncontroversial ex-quarterback Colin Kaepernick is 35. Rocky antagonist (and honest-to-god Fulbright Scholar) Dolph Lundgren is 65. Winnie the Pooh (and Tigger, too) voice actor Jim Cummings turns 70 — ditto for loud-mouthed irritant Roseanne Barr. Vogue boss Anna Wintour is 73. Charles Bronson would have been 101 today.
