The Top Airlines For Business Class Were Ranked & These Are The Best Ones For An Upgrade

Sliding doors and good bedding are elite!

While having a top-ranking passport will make navigating through airports a breeze, traveling in a comfortable business class will make the journey all the better — but not all upgrades are created equal.

Luggage storage company Bounce just released its ranking of the best and worst airlines for splurging on a business-class upgrade, so you know which ones are worth the money and which ones aren't.

The rankings are based on data from the Business Class Blog, which provides information on the top amenities within the business class. Bounce ranked the airlines based on factors such as cuisine, drinks, bedding and seats to figure out which flights offered the best service.

Ranking in the first place for best business class cabins is Singapore Airlines, with a score of 9.75 out of 10. The food, drinks, service and entertainment options were the main reason for the ranking, getting a 10 out of 10.

Qatar Airways came in second place with a score of 9.29. Bounce applauded the airline for its "Qsuite" business-class service, which launched in 2017. Cathay Pacific came in third place, scoring a 9 out of 10 across categories.

The lower-tier airlines ranked between a 5 and 7 out of 10. Egyptair ranked the lowest with a 5.71, scoring a 6 out of 10 across categories and a 4 in the "beverages" category for not serving alcohol.

Here are the top 10 airlines to fly business class with:

  1. Singapore Airlines (9.57)
  2. Qatar Airways (9.29)
  3. Cathay Pacific (9.00)
  4. Turkish Airlines (8.86)
  5. Etihad Airways (8.71)
  6. Asiana (8.57)
  7. Japan Airlines (8.57)
  8. All Nippon Airways (ANA) (8.57)
  9. Air New Zealand (8.43)
  10. Thai Airways (8.43)
Here are the airlines that ranked the lowest:
  1. Egyptair (5.71)
  2. Copa Airlines (6.71)
  3. Air China (7.14)
  4. Royal Air Maroc (7.29)
  5. Ethiopian Airlines (7.43)
  6. Iberia (7.43)
  7. Kenya Airways (7.43)
  8. American Airlines (7.57)
  9. LOT - Polish Airlines (7.57)
  10. Royal Jordanian (7.57)

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

