These Are 2021's Top 20 Countries To Work Abroad & Their Work-Life Balance Is Enviable

Time to look for a job in East Asia 👩🏻💻

Julien Viry | Dreamstime, Hugoht | Dreamstime

If you've had the itch to move and work abroad recently, then we have some excellent news: InterNations Expat Insider 2021 report is here, and they have a list of the best countries to move to for work.

The report provided comprehensive list's for countries that scored well in terms of work-life balance, job security, career satisfaction and then a list that ranked the top countries to work in overall.

The country that made it to the top of the list for being the best in the world to work as an expat is Taiwan. The East Asian country is also ranked highest for job security, with 85% of the country satisfied with its economic state.

Meanwhile, in New Zealand, 83% of its population is generally satisfied with its work-life balance, landing it at #2 on the list of top countries for working abroad.

The country where expats were most impressed with their work hours is Czech Republic, which ranked at #3 on the overall list of countries.

In addition to the three East Asian countries, Taiwan, China and Vietnam, two middle eastern countries also made it onto the list's top 20. Bahrain scored #15, while Qatar, most notably hosting the 2022 world cup, ranked at #19.

On the contrary, the three countries that ranked the worst on the list were Cyprus (#57), Italy (#58) and Turkey (#59).

Turkey has scored in the bottom 10 of the list consistently since 2017.

Ireland was at the top of the list of countries for job satisfaction, followed by the US and Taiwan.

Meanwhile, if you're more interested in having a better work-life balance, then you may want to consider moving to Scandinavia, as Denmark ranked #1 on the list, with Norway followed as a close second.

Luxembourg, a tiny European country nestled between Germany, France and Belgium, scored first place for job security.

Canada also made a cameo on the list, as it ranked #12 on the overall list of top countries to work in as an expat.

Here is the list of the top 20 countries for working abroad:

  1. Taiwan
  2. New Zealand
  3. Czech Republic
  4. China
  5. Denmark
  6. Germany
  7. Austria
  8. Ireland
  9. Vietnam
  10. Australia
  11. Norway
  12. Canada
  13. Netherlands
  14. Luxembourg
  15. Bahrain
  16. Costa Rica
  17. Estonia
  18. Switzerland
  19. Qatar
  20. Sweden
