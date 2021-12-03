Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
rome

These Are The 9 Cities Where The Cost Of Living Got A Whole Lot Cheaper This Year

BRB, moving to Europe ✈️

These Are The 9 Cities Where The Cost Of Living Got A Whole Lot Cheaper This Year
@Vitalyedush | Dreamstime, Sameen Chaudhry | Narcity

If you were looking for a sign to pack your bags and move to another country, this is it.

The Economist Intelligence Unit just came out with its annual report on the Worldwide Cost of Living for 2021, and the results are not what you would expect.

The city that made the biggest move toward becoming more affordable this year was the home of the Colosseum, Rome. The famous Italian city went down 16 ranks on the most expensive cities list, dropping from 32nd place to 48th place.

Rome became more affordable mainly because shopping and clothing became significantly cheaper, according to the report.

Bangkok was the second-most improved city to live in on the list, moving 11 spots down since last year to 57th on the ranking.

Two different German cities also saw improvements in their cost of living, with Dusseldorf and Berlin both sliding down from the top.

It's hard to Imagine Dubai ever making the list of cities that also declined in living costs. Given its reputation for being a luxurious city, it defied all odds this year. Dubai is in 9th place for the city that dropped in living cost this year, and moved down the rank by two places, leaving it at rank 74.

At the other end of things, the Israeli city of Tel Aviv was the most expensive city cost of living-wise in 2021.

Here is the list of nine cities that improved their cost of living and fell down the rankings this past year.

EIU Report on Worldwide Cost of Living 2021

Similarly, the report also showed cities that jumped up in the ranking from last year, and it's the only list where a Canadian city made a cameo. Toronto moved up by eight places, landing it at rank 79; it was the 10th city on the list of places that saw significant increases in living expenses since last year.

From Your Site Articles

Tim Hortons In Dubai Charged $870 For A 4-Course New Year's Eve Dinner

Nothing like a fancy Timmies meal with a view of fireworks! 😳
timhortonssaudi | Instagram Boule13 | Dreamstime

A Tim Hortons restaurant in Dubai offered a dining experience like no other on New Year's Eve, and it came with a steep price tag. 

The Dubai Mall's Tim Hortons charged patrons Dh2,500 for a New Year's Eve dinner on their promenade, with a view of the fireworks display included, reports The National News.

Keep Reading Show less

You'll Finally Be Able To Travel To Europe Quarantine-Free From The US Soon

Delta is launching the first quarantine-free travel to Europe via the Atlanta Airport.
Puma330 | Dreamstime

Delta Air Lines is about to launch a first-of-its-kind COVID-19 testing program that will finally allow trans-Atlantic travel.

According to a news release, the company teamed up with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the Aeroporti di Roma to create a trial program that will enable quarantine-free entry into Italy.

Keep Reading Show less

Delta Has Super Discounted Black Friday Deals From Florida & Here Are All The Details

Time to fly away - island escape or European excursion?
Richair | Dreamstime

It doesn't matter what time of year it is when the travel bug bites us, but all the better when there are deals while you're feeling inspired to go on an adventure. Delta Airlines' Black Friday flight deals are offering steep discounts, & the list of places you can go for cheap is quite long.

From the islands of Cayman to the Netherlands, Bahamas, Amsterdam, and Italy, the trips you can take internationally are offering some of the lowest rates you're going to see all year. 

Keep Reading Show less

17 Extraordinary Bars You Have To Drink At Around The World

One bar hop - roundtrip.
Pinterest

We'd all love to believe that our favourite Toronto watering holes are the coolest bars in the world, but in reality - they have some stiff competition.

There are millions of places just waiting for Canadians to come in and take over, one shot at a time.

Keep Reading Show less