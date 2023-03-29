CSIS Is Hiring For Jobs In BC Where You Could Earn Up To $109K & Some Don't Need A Degree
Get your resume ready!
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring for a lot of jobs in British Columbia right now and you could get a pretty sweet triple-figure salary.
The Government of Canada jobs are based out of Burnaby, B.C. but if you're applying, discretion is the word! You won't be able to talk about it on social media and if you tell any family or close friends, they'll also need to keep quiet about it.
If you meet the requirements and are a Canadian citizen, why not see if one of these jobs would work for you.
Technology Professionals, Operational Support
Salary: $89,934 to $109,408 a year
Location: Burnaby, B.C.
Who Should Apply: If you've got a degree in areas of technology including computer science or software engineering, you could be perfect for this role. You would be supporting CSIS technical operations such as collecting, processing and analyzing data in investigations.
Foreign Language Communication Analyst
Salary: $84,050 to $102,250 a year
Location: Burnaby, B.C.
Who Should Apply: You'll be translating materials to generate leads for investigations and CSIS is looking for people that have language proficiency in Arabic, Somali, Farsi, Mandarin, Kurdish, Sorani, Russian, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali or Spanish. To apply, you'll also need a university degree and at least two years of experience in research analysis and report writing.
Fleet and Facility Assistant
Salary: $43,860 to $53,350 a year
Location: Burnaby, B.C.
Who Should Apply: If you've got strong organization skills and a valid driver's licence, you could take on this role which involved organizing and controlling the use of fleet vehicles. You'll also need knowledge of vehicle or mechanical maintenance as you'll be responsible for documentation on vehicle inspections.
Senior Interviewer, Analyst
Salary: $84,050 to $102,250 a year
Location: Burnaby, B.C.
Who Should Apply: This role involves conducting complex interviews and identifying any potential security risks. Experience with interviews will be super important and you'll need to be able to outline details on the length, the frequency of the interviews, the content and circumstances.
Regional Protective Services Officer
Salary: $51,760 to $62,970 a year
Location: Burnaby, B.C.
Who Should Apply: You'd be involved in protecting CSIS employees and property in this role while maintaining order and safety at all times. This would include responding or assisting in evacuations and conducting security searches. You'll need a high school or college diploma to apply.
Fleet Administrator
Salary: $57,960 to $70,500 a year
Location: Burnaby, B.C.
Who Should Apply: If you've got experience in supervising and fleet management, this could be a good fit for you. You would be maintaining the fleet management system and managing the budget for the operation and maintenance of vehicles.