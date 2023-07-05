I Tried Shake Shack For The First Time & Canadians Have Been Missing Out For Too Long (VIDEO)
Thankfully, it's coming to Toronto next year!
Shake Shack is opening its first location in Toronto next year, and after trying it for the first time in London, UK, I feel like Canadians have been missing out.
We've all seen the hype of Shake Shack's crinkle fries, burgers and special sauce on social media, so I set out to see if it was worth all the attention.
In March 2023, Shake Shack announced its plans to open in Canada in 2024, with its flagship location to be located in Toronto. However, for everyone else in Canada, you might have to wait a while.
According to a press release, Shake Shack plans to open 35 other locations in Canada by 2035... Yikes!
I travelled to London for three days and while I was there, I ended up eating a burger — one of the best I've ever had — from the American franchise twice because I knew I wouldn't get a taste of another one for a while.
Here's what Canadians can expect from the franchise once it arrives in the Great White North — and it's safe to say it won't disappoint.
The Experience
Shake Shack in London.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The process was quite simple and pleasant at the Covent Garden Shake Shack location in London.
Shockingly, it wasn't very busy, even though I was there around lunchtime and it's in a very touristy location. The people eating mostly seemed like locals, which didn't surprise me — tourists would surely rather eat British food than indulge in an American fast food chain in London.
When you first walk into the restaurant, you'll see large screens with menu items and prices on the walls. On the right was a counter where you can order from, or you can walk to the self-serve kiosks for a different and more digital experience.
I tried both. First, I walked up to the kiosks and looked at everything the menu offered, from beef burgers to chicken and more. Once I knew what I wanted, I walked up to the real person for advice and thankfully, I did.
He told me to get a side of the ShackSauce to dip my fries into, and I will forever thank him for this insider tip.
Shake Shack in London.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Once I ordered, I was given a buzzer, then waited around 5 minutes before my food was ready before heading to the pickup window to grab my order.
Luckily, when I was visiting London, the weather was beautiful, so I chose to sit on the restaurant's outdoor patio, though there was also a seating area inside.
When I was done eating, a server came by and picked up my tray.
The Food
When I got to Shake Shack, I wanted my first experience to be memorable and take as few risks as possible, so I stuck with the basics and got their most popular and common menu items.
I ordered the ShackBurger, crinkle fries, and a side of ShackSauce.
ShackBurger.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The ShackBurger consists of "100% all-natural Aberdeen Angus beef, no hormones or antibiotics ever, humanely raised and grass-fed on Scottish pastures" topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and ShackSauce on a toasted bun.
The burger was so moist, even without tomatoes — I hate tomatoes, so I removed that from my burger. Nevertheless, the meat tasted fresh and not super greasy.
Meanwhile, the toasted bun did wonders for me. It had a hint of crunchiness along with a soft consistency, which you find in fresh bread, making this burger outstanding. It also didn't fall apart!
Crinkle fries from Shake Shack.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The crinkle fries are the most perfect bites of food I've ever had, and I'm not being dramatic.
Do you like your fries crispy on the outside and soft and warm on the inside? These were exactly that.
Each one was filled with so much salty goodness that I couldn't stop eating.
It was a bonus to dip them in the ShackSauce. According to Tasting Table, ShackSauce is made with dill pickle brine, mayonnaise, ketchup, Dijon mustard, and cayenne pepper. Crinkle fries plus great dipping sauce equals a happy belly.
The Price
Shake Shack menu with GBP prices.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The meal wasn't cheap in comparison to other fast food restaurants like Mcdonald's, but it was worth every penny.
The ShackBurger cost £8.95, the fries were £4.25 and the additional sauce was £1, making the total £14.20, which didn't seem like a lot until I converted it to Canadian dollars.
The total cost of my meal was $24.64 once I saw my Canadian credit card statement.
At McDonald's Canada, I can get a Big Mac Extra Value Meal for $11.59, which includes fries and a drink. However, Shake Shack uses much higher quality ingredients compared to the other fast food chain, so I get why it's pricier.
I'd compare the quality to American fast food chain Chick-fil-A, where a Chicken Sandwich is $6.89 and their medium waffle fries cost $3.59, resulting in a total of $10.48 — nearly half the price of the Shake Shack equivalent.
The Verdict
Mira Nabulsi at Shake Shack.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Before going to Shake Shack for my taste test, I didn't know what to expect. I mostly assumed it was overhyped, and that we have great things in Toronto that taste just like it.
After devouring the entire meal, however, I was surprised and disappointed at how behind Canada has been on the trend until now.
The flavours and textures of my meal are something that I'm currently thinking about while sitting at my desk in Toronto, not just because I'm writing this article.
The closest thing I'd compare it to in Toronto is Burger Drops. Their buns, sauce and patty have a similar consistency. However, the Toronto spot has cheese, griddled sweet onions, and pickles rather than lettuce and tomato.
Burger Drops also has crinkle fries on their menu, but while they're good, Shake Shack's version tasted better.
I'm now more excited than ever for Shake Shack to open in Toronto next year, and I can't wait for fellow Canadians to get in on the action.