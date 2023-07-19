I Compared Starbucks In The UK To Canada & These Sweet Snacks Are Worth A Visit (VIDEO)
Some treats were a wee bit too posh.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Starbucks is a staple for many Canadian coffee lovers in cities like Toronto, but how different is Starbucks around the world?
Well, I travelled across the pond and landed in London, U.K., where I walked into a local Starbucks and was shocked by how different it is from what I'm used to in Canada.
I Compared Starbucks In The UK To Canada & These Snacks Are Worth A Visityoutube.com
As a global brand, I didn't know that Starbucks menu items could be so different across the board. For example, McDonald's is a fast food company with various menu items that differ from country to country, but their core items are the same across the franchises. It was not the same for Starbucks' food.
Yes, their coffee menu was pretty standard, and I bet the Brits have different ways of jazzing up their usual Starbucks orders. But, their food was quite shocking because the U.K. menu included things I'd never expect to eat from the coffee chain.
Here is what my experience at Starbucks in London, U.K. was like in comparison to Toronto, Canada.
The experience
Starbucks in London, U.K.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
I went to Starbucks in the U.K. at around 11 a.m., right after I hopped off the plane from Toronto.
The restaurant close to where I was staying was full, but not with working people. The coffee shop was filled with socializing people, which caught me by surprise because when I go to my local Starbucks at that hour, almost everyone has a laptop open.
Interior of Starbucks London.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
There was a queue in the Starbucks to put in my order and another 5-minute wait before receiving my coffee. The baristas were super nice and friendly, especially when they noticed I was from out of town and they helped me decide the best things to order.
The layout of the Starbucks was more or less the same as any other, with wooden chairs, round tables and a large window letting in natural sunlight.
Overall, the ordering experience felt pretty similar to any regular day at a Starbucks near you, but it's the food that really stood out for being different. Let's get into it.
Starbucks menu items in the UK
Sweet
Baked goods at Starbucks.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
When I first walked into the London Starbucks, I thought my options for food would be a croissant, some egg bites, a bagel, cake pops and, you know, the usual Starbucks menu items. But I was so wrong.
The sweets at Starbucks in London are literally mouthwatering — they looked and tasted delicious AF.
Miso & Caramel Brownie Bite.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Some notable items include a raspberry and almond mini loaf, a miso & caramel brownie bite, a white chocolate & raspberry blondie bite, a s'mores muffin, a vegan banana caramel muffin and a chocolate caramel shortbread.
I don't know about you, but I never notice anything diverse at a Canadian Starbucks. When I walk into my neighbourhood location, all I spot for dessert are cake pops, cookies and random packaged goods, which aren't that good.
I ate the miso and caramel brownie bite in London and it was freaking delicious. I consumed that brownie so quickly because it was the perfect mix between sweet and savoury and its bite-sized portion made it more convenient to eat.
I honestly can't stop thinking about it.
Savoury
Food at Starbucks.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Now for the savoury food at Starbucks. In my honest opinion, Canadians do it better. Whether you're reaching for their delicious bagels, sandwiches or egg bites, the Starbucks menu just tastes better in the Great White North.
Over on the other side of the pond, their food items feel, well, a little too posh.
From their Coronation Chicken Sandwich to the Ham and Egg Sub Roll and many toasties, the menu was just too British and overwhelming to choose from, especially because nothing looked low in calories and high in nutritional benefits.
Luxury Fruit Toast.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
After an overwhelming scout of the menu, I settled for "Luxury Fruit Toast." I ordered it because it said "Fancy butter or jam? Just ask," on the product's description, so obviously I had to embrace the British culture and I asked.
The bread came toasted with raisins, cranberries and a side of jam and butter, which was super adorable and petite.
Little jam and butter from Stabucks.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
I used the knife to spread the butter on the toast first and then topped it with strawberry jam, and tried to act like I was at afternoon tea. But, I'm not going to lie, it wasn't great. The bread was too sweet and the jam made it even sweeter so that my teeth hurt. After two bites, I had to put it away and wash it down with coffee.
Overall, Starbucks' dessert menu in the U.K. is way better than in Canada, but the savoury items in Canada trump those across the pond.
Drinks
Starbucks in London, U.K.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
As for the Starbucks drinks menu, it was pretty standard in terms of the coffee choices available and the taste was more or less the exact same.
I ordered an iced latte from Starbucks because it's my usual order from my local coffee shop and I wanted to compare them properly.
To be honest, I would not know the difference if I were to close my eyes and try either latte.
Yes, the milk in both countries comes from different dairy farms, but the coffee comes from the same source, making the overall experience taste the same.
Otherwise, their frappuccinos, espresso-based coffee and teas are quite similar too.
Final thoughts
Mira drinking her iced latte from Starbucks.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The difference between Starbucks in the two different continents was quite distinctive and you could recognize it from the moment you walked through the doors. The Brits are better off with their sweets, Canada has the edge with savour snacks and it's basically a tie for coffees.
If I could choose, I would get my everything bagel, toasted with cream cheese, in Toronto, get a brownie bite from London and get my coffee from either shop and be super happy about it. But that's not the reality, so Canada beats this competition.
If I wanted my sugar fix, I could pop into my local Tim Hortons and choose a Timbit that would make me feel just as happy as the brownie bite.