Starbucks Canada Is Offering Cold Drink Deals Every Wednesday & Here's How To Chill For Cheap
Stay cool 😎.
Have you been craving a cold and thirst-quenching beverage on your summer walks? Well, if that feeling happens on a Wednesday, Starbucks Canada might have a cheap solution for you.
On July 19 and every Wednesday until August 9, Starbucks Rewards members can "stay cool" with a new beverage deal that the company is launching, which will make all your cold drinks cheaper than they usually are.
You can get 25% off a cold beverage when purchased after noon, and yes, that's every cold drink on their menu.
Whether you're an iced coffee type of person or prefer refreshing lemonade drinks, the coupon applies to all of them.
However, this will not apply to you if you don't have the app and are not a Starbucks Rewards member. So you better download the app before the next Wednesday to make the best out of the deal.
Your Starbucks Card also has to be preloaded and linked to the account it's using. Otherwise, you can use your preferred mode of payment, but the barista will still have to scan your app for the coupon to work.
Most recently, Starbucks Canada launched a whole bunch of new cold beverages called Refreshers. There are several flavours to try, which is great because it'll give you options that vibe with your mood.
You can sip on a Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade, Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade or a Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade this summer and get them 25% off on Wednesdays.
Also, if you're a coffee drinker and prefer your caffeine boost to be cold, then know that, according to a food and drink writer at Narcity, Starbucks Canada has the best one compared to other fast food chains.
So enjoy sipping for cheaper this summer, Canadians!