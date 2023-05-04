A LEGO-Themed Burger Bar Is Coming To Toronto & You Can Eat Colourful Sandwich Bricks
It's only here for a limited time. 🍔
A brand new Toronto burger restaurant is opening but it isn't your usual place to get patties. Brick Burger is a new pop-up experience coming to the city that lets you dine in an a LEGO-themed wonderland.
The restaurant, which is open for two days only from October 7 to 8, 2023, lets you "build your burger masterpiece from a selection of colourful and delicious bricks."
You'll be totally immersed in a playful atmosphere with LEGO-themed furniture and colourful brick walls. You can head to the brick building station where you can design your own unique creations.
The menu offers a "range of classic and specialty bricks" and you can expect a "flavour explosion" with every bite. You can enjoy gourmet burgers with beef patties, chicken fillet, or veggie options. The early bird ticket includes a soft drink, beer, or wine.
The burgers, which resemble blocks of LEGO, are a totally unique twist on a classic comfort food dish. Judging by the photos, you can expect all sorts of toppings including cheese, pickles, lettuce, and more.
Aside from burgers, you can dig into a brick-building competition where you can win some prizes.
"At Brick Burger, we believe that food should be fun, and we've created a dining experience that truly reflects that," the Brick Burger website says.
"So come on down and let your inner child run wild as you build the burger of your dreams, surrounded by the colorful and creative world of bricks."
Tickets are now available and cost $47 which includes a drink and burger.
Brick Burger
Price: $47 per person
When: October 7 to 8, 2023
Address: Queen St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Dig into brick-themed burgers at this unique Toronto restaurant pop-up.