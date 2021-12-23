8 Toronto Bars That Are Still Open For You To Grab A Holiday Drink
Cheers! 🥂
If all you want for Christmas is a good cocktail, then you can head to one of these Toronto bars and enjoy some boozy beverages this holiday season.
These spots are still open for service on select days, but be sure to check for updated holiday hours before visiting.
Lobby
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Latin, cocktails
Address: 1032 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can sip under a leafy canopy at this stunning bar, which features latin-inspired small plates and specialty cocktails.
Lavelle
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese-Brazilian
Address: 627 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This towering restaurant and bar has winter cocktails that will have you feeling merry such as the plum and pomegranate mulled wine and pumpkin spice cold brew.
Hartly
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Latin-Asian
Address: 619 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can sip unique drinks like boozy bubble tea and sparkly beverages at this new spot on King Street West.
Reyna
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Mediterranean
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Boasting an extensive cocktail menu and dreamy decor, Reyna is the perfect place to grab a drink and indulge in Mediterranean food.
Misty
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktails
Address: 490 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are so many cocktails to choose from at this venue which just opened this year.
Scarlett
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: American
Address: 571 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sip drinks like the espresso martini at this swanky cocktail bar and resto.
CLOCKWORK
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktails
Address: 100 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Fairmont Royal York, this elegant bar is a good place for a celebratory drink, and you can even get a festive beverage called Silver Lining Punch.
Watson's
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktails
Address: 388 Richmond St. W. 2a, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This stylish spot has a comfy atmosphere and lots of beverages to warm you on even the coldest winter nights.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.