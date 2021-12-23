Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
christmas in toronto

8 Toronto Bars That Are Still Open For You To Grab A Holiday Drink

Cheers! 🥂

8 Toronto Bars That Are Still Open For You To Grab A Holiday Drink
@mxrahimi | Instagram, @lobby.ca | Instagram

If all you want for Christmas is a good cocktail, then you can head to one of these Toronto bars and enjoy some boozy beverages this holiday season.

These spots are still open for service on select days, but be sure to check for updated holiday hours before visiting.

Lobby

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Latin, cocktails

Address: 1032 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can sip under a leafy canopy at this stunning bar, which features latin-inspired small plates and specialty cocktails.

Menu

Lavelle

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Japanese-Brazilian

Address: 627 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This towering restaurant and bar has winter cocktails that will have you feeling merry such as the plum and pomegranate mulled wine and pumpkin spice cold brew.

Menu

Hartly

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Latin-Asian

Address: 619 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can sip unique drinks like boozy bubble tea and sparkly beverages at this new spot on King Street West.

Menu

Reyna

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Mediterranean

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Boasting an extensive cocktail menu and dreamy decor, Reyna is the perfect place to grab a drink and indulge in Mediterranean food.

Menu

Misty

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Cocktails

Address: 490 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: There are so many cocktails to choose from at this venue which just opened this year.

Menu

Scarlett

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: American

Address: 571 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Sip drinks like the espresso martini at this swanky cocktail bar and resto.

Instagram

CLOCKWORK

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Cocktails

Address: 100 Front St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in the Fairmont Royal York, this elegant bar is a good place for a celebratory drink, and you can even get a festive beverage called Silver Lining Punch.

Menu

Watson's

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Cocktails

Address: 388 Richmond St. W. 2a, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This stylish spot has a comfy atmosphere and lots of beverages to warm you on even the coldest winter nights.

Instagram

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

This Tiny Christmas Village Near Toronto Is Like Stepping Into Snowy Hogsmeade

It comes with some Harry Potter vibes. ✨

@caitlinbradleyy | Instagram, @lostboystudio | Instagram

While your Hogwarts letter may not have arrived, you can still enjoy a little piece of magic by visiting this tiny Christmas village near Toronto.

Village Square Burlington is a charming collection of shops and eateries with old-time, European vibes.

Keep Reading Show less

This Christmas Cocktail In Toronto Made The Internet Swoon & It's Back For Another Year

People were reaching out about the drink from all over the world.

@cheerstohappyhour| Instagram, @missthingshawaiian | Instagram

A Christmas-themed cocktail in Toronto that received some major love across the globe is back for another year, so set your eggnog aside.

Little Snowflake is a festive drink that was first created in 2019 as part of Hawaiian resto Miss Thing's holiday menu. The beverage, which features a tiny snowman in the bottom of a collins glass, was shared around the world and recreated by bartenders in different countries, and you can enjoy it again at Miss Thing's this season.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Farms Near Toronto That Have Turned Into Cute Little Christmas Villages This Season

Time for a festive road trip!

@pinglesfarm | Instagram, @megbeckk | Instagram

These farms around Toronto have transformed into the sweetest holiday villages this season, and they're worth a road trip.

You can indulge in Christmas-themed treats, enjoy wagon rides through the snow, and more at these festive places.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's New Bar Is In A Double Decker Shipping Container & It Has Epic CN Tower Views

You can sit on a rooftop speakeasy.

Stackt | Handout

If you're looking for something fun to do this winter, you can head out to this new Toronto bar that is far from usual.

GoldInn by St-Rémy is a pop-up at Stackt Market that opened on December 9.

Keep Reading Show less