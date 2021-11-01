I’m Officially Obsessed With KitchenAid’s Cordless Appliances & Here’s Why
Some are on sale on Amazon Canada, too!
I love to cook, but I definitely don't have the most organized kitchen. I live in an old apartment where half of the outlets don't work, with awkward countertop placement that often has me prepping on the dining room table.
So when I heard the words "cordless appliances," you could say my ears perked up. I was excited by the opportunity to test out KitchenAid's cordless collection, but the ingenuity of each product didn't hit me until I actually tried them.
KitchenAid Cordless Chopper
First I tried the cordless chopper. This thing was definitely my favourite of the three. I used it to make a harissa paste and was pleased to see that while it works as a chopper, it also works like a food processor.
It even comes with a whipping attachment you can use to make whipped cream or hollandaise sauce, with a slow-pour spout you can use to add oils or other liquid ingredients. It was super easy to clean, too, which is a huge plus IMO.
My rating? 5/5. It's also on sale right now for $154.97 (originally $179.99) on Amazon Canada.
KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer
Next up was the cordless seven speed hand mixer. It felt super smooth to use and it whipped up my cookie dough with ease, but I was surprised it didn't come with other attachments besides the two classic whisks.
Regardless of that, it still worked really well and I loved having a cordless mixer on hand. I did find myself wishing for a few more speeds, but I think it'll still work wonders — especially during the holidays when it feels like I'm constantly baking.
My rating? 4.5/5. It's also on sale right now for $109.97 (originally $179.99) on Amazon Canada.
KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender
Lastly, I tried the cordless hand blender, which had a ton of power and was able to purée my ginger carrot soup quickly. The one I received came with one blending attachment, but you can also buy a bundle that includes whisk and chopper attachments for $189.98 on Amazon Canada.
I love that I didn't need to transfer my hot soup into another container to get it all blended up. And what's even better? That I didn't have to move the hot pot off of the stove to reach an outlet that works!
My rating? 5/5. You can get it for $179.98 on Amazon Canada.
The Verdict
Overall, I would definitely recommend any one of these cordless KitchenAid appliances. They were quick to charge, intuitive to use, lightweight and easy to clean. You can also get them in six different colours to match your kitchen decor.
I love that they're not huge appliances either. Each one fits nicely into the minimal cupboard space I have, which saves my countertop from being overly cluttered.
The cordless aspect of each product makes it way easier to navigate my mess of a kitchen, especially when I'm cooking with my partner — I found it saved us from stepping on each other's toes.
They'd also be great gift ideas for anyone who likes to cook or someone trying to get into cooking more!
KitchenAid Cordless Collection
Details: The KitchenAid cordless collection will make cooking a whole lot easier on you. You can get the cordless chopper for $154.97 (originally $179.99), the hand mixer for $109.97 (originally $179.99) and the hand blender for $179.98 on Amazon Canada. Each cordless appliance is rechargeable and will hold a charge over multiple uses.