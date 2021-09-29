Trending Tags

A Touchscreen Toaster & 19 Other Household Items That Are Totally Splurge-Worthy

Including a self-changing garbage bin and a giant bean bag chair. 👀

@idahomeliving | Instagram, @bartesian | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

It's so fun to see what kind of fancy products exist out there, like this coffee alarm clock or this assortment of statement furniture.

If you're like me and you have a mental Pinterest board of all the splurge-worthy things you'd buy if you had all the money in the world, then this list is for you.

Revolution Cooking High-Speed 2-Slice Stainless Touchscreen Toaster

Price: $399

Details: This speedy toaster claims to be 35% faster than a standard toaster, making mornings a total breeze. The touchscreen panel displays all of your bread options and you can pick how toasty you like 'em.

$399 On AMAZON CANADA

Chefman Electric Wine Opener

Price: $29.98

Details: If you're a self-proclaimed sommelier, then you need to try this electric wine opener that'll save you the effort of stabbing and pulling at those stubborn corks. It also comes with a foil cutter, so you can spend more time sipping.

$29.98 On AMAZON CANADA

Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine

Price: $399

Details: It's always five o'clock somewhere with this home bartending machine that's basically a Keurig for cocktails. Just keep the five glass liquor chambers filled with your favourite alcohols, pop in one of the cocktail flavour pods and voila, you have a perfectly made drink.

$399 On AMAZON CANADA

Our Place Always Pan

Price: $195

Details: You've probably seen this pretty pan all over Instagram, but the Always Pan truly does it all and replaces your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. We loved it so much, we raved about it in our Always Pan product review.

$195 On OUR PLACE

TUSHY Classic 3.0 Bidet

Price: $99 ($129)

Details: This is one of those "don't knock it 'till you've tried it yourself" types of products. It works by shooting your butt with a targeted stream of water keeping you clean in ways toilet paper never could.

$99 On TUSHY

iRobot Braava jet™ m Series

Price: $599

Details: You may have heard of robot vacuums, but have you ever thought about how handy a robot mop would be? This robo-mop is made by the same great minds that created the Roomba and can tackle all kinds of sticky messes and spills.

$599 On IROBOT

Dreamsoule 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub Tempered Glass Monitor Stand

Amazon Canada

Price: $59.99

Details: This beautiful monitor stand will look clean and elegant on your desk and can even connect or charge up to four devices, reducing cord clutter.

$59.99 On AMAZON CANADA

RENPHO AI Smart Exercise Bike Indoor Cycling Bike

Price: $699.99 ($799.99)

Details: Renpho makes some really great tech products like this heated eye massager and this smart scale, and this AI stationary bike is part of their impressive roster. It comes with access to the AI Gym app with 70+ classes (no membership needed) and 80 different resistance levels.

$699.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Crosley T400 Turntable

Price: $139.99

Details: There's nothing like the smooth, sweet sound of music played on vinyl and you can get this sleek-looking one that won't take up too much space in your home.

$139.99 On INDIGO

TOWNEW Self-Sealing & Self-Changing Kitchen Trash Can

Price: $117.99 ($132.80)

Details: Taking out the trash is one of the worst chores to be stuck with but this garbage can makes it so much easier. With the press of a button, it'll seal your garbage bag so you won't have to tie it yourself and automatically open up a new bag inside, too.

$117.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Purifying Fan Heater

Price: $799.99

Details: Instead of buying three separate devices that can make your home look cluttered, this 3-in-1 machine from Dyson works as a fan, heater AND air purifier. It oscillates almost all the way around and you can control it with the included remote or your phone.

$799.99 On DYSON CANADA

19MM Envelope Silk Pillowcase

Silk Maison

Price: $59

Details: This buttery-soft pillowcase is the perfect surface to rest your head on after a long day and it's extra gentle on skin and hair. It comes in seven colours and Silk Maison offers free shipping worldwide.

$59 On SILK MAISON

ToiletTree Clear Acrylic Bathtub Caddy

Price: $146.33

Details: If you love the airy look of acrylic products, then this gorgeous bath tray is the perfect addition to your bathroom. It has rustproof handles and a raised border so your things don't slide into the tub.

$146.33 On AMAZON CANADA

The Hush Classic Blanket With Duvet Cover

Hush

Price: $269+

Details: Weighted blankets can make you feel comforted and even help you sleep better. Right now you can save $30 on your order with our exclusive promo code NARCITY. If you're not sure which blanket is best for you, you can always take their short "Find your Blanket" quiz.

$269+ On HUSH

EMBEELLAGE Corner Floor Lamp

Amazon Canada

Price: $125

Details: This colour-changing LED lamp is the ultimate mood setter and it'll brighten up your room while barely taking up any space at all. It can display over 300 different colour combinations that you can control with the included remote.

$125 On AMAZON CANADA

Ring Video Doorbell 4

Price: $259.99

Details: You can see exactly who's ringing at your door with this video camera doorbell that also has a two-way speaker system. It has motion detection alerts that connect to your phone so you can see any activity that goes on while you're away. You can even take your home security to the next level with the Ring alarm system ($269.99).

$259.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Aera Mini Diffuser

Aera

Price: $95

Details: Aera's newest diffuser is a mini one that you can control with your phone or Alexa. It spreads your fragrances evenly around your room, instead of concentrating them in one area. All of Aera's scents are made by master perfumers with safe ingredients.

$95 On AERA

Lumaland Luxury 7-Foot Bean Bag Chair With Microsuede Cover

Amazon Canada

Price: $559.99

Details: Who needs a couch when you can have this ginormous beanbag chair that you can even use as an extra bed? It also comes in 3-foot to 6-foot versions, too, so you can size down if you need to.

$559.99 On AMAZON CANADA

PetSafe ScoopFree Ultra Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box

Price: $243.10 ($265.99)

Details: Cleaning up after your fur baby has never been easier thanks to this self-cleaning litter box that filters waste, controls odour and gives your cat some privacy.

$243.10 On AMAZON CANADA

Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit

Solo Stove

Price: $269.99 ($344.99)

Details: Ditch the endless firewood and smokey ash with this portable fire pit that'll give you the coziest backyard ever. You can even bring it along on your camping trips for the ultimate s'mores night.

$269.99 On SOLO STOVE

