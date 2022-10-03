Locals Are Shouting Out Their Favourite Small Towns In Alberta That Are Affordable To Move To
Escape the expensive cities!
People from Toronto and other big cities often move to small towns in Alberta because of the lower cost of living, and locals on Reddit are now giving the inside scoop on the most affordable spots.
Reddit users are shouting out the best small towns in Alberta to move to, thanks to a post on Reddit. In the post, the user was looking for recommendations for spots that are close to nature, have a decent employment rate and are still pretty affordable to move to.
Access to public transport or taxis and safety were also important to the poster.
While many people said the person was searching for "a unicorn" in the province, there were some actually pretty good suggestions made for small towns all over the province that might fit the bill.
Locals gave a shoutout to Lacombe, a "quaint little town" just outside of Red Deer. A Reddit user said it seems very "friendly and safe" and it's also pretty affordable while still having all the amenities you'd want.
One Albertan suggested Camrose as a great option for its pretty surrounding hiking trails and good shopping.
Another small town that received a shout-out was Millet. At around 45 minutes drive from Edmonton, the town has a "fantastic grocery store" and local bars and restaurants as well as "great people."
Meanwhile, Whitecourt, a small town a couple of hours out from Edmonton, also came highly recommended as it's close to nature but still has large stores around.
Medicine Hat also came highly recommended. Despite being a city, it has a "small town feel" with miles and miles of prairies surrounding it as well as the stunning Cypress Hills Provincial Park.