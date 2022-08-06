NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario waterfalls

This Ontario Hiking Trail Is A Short Walk To A Massive Waterfall Rushing Through A Gorge

A great summer or fall adventure!

Ottawa Staff Writer
A rushing waterfall through a rocky gorge in an Ontario conservation area.

A rushing waterfall through a rocky gorge in an Ontario conservation area.

@rhiannah.jacklynn | Instagram, @comehikingwithus | Instagram

Fall is just around the corner and while you may be planning some end-of-summer hikes as well, the cooler weather is a great time to explore different trails in Ontario.

You don't need to work up a sweat to start chasing waterfalls as this beautiful cascade is hidden in a gorge not far from the parking lot. The Eau Claire Gorge Trail is just under two kilometres and is tucked away in a forested conservation area.

The highlight of the trail is the gorge waterfall but you'll be able to enjoy the sound of rushing water as you walk through a forest along the river's edge. A new boardwalk bridge was added this past spring to the trail that will guide you to the gorge lookout.

Interpretive boards are scattered along the pathway to highlight facts and points of interest. Keep your eyes peeled for remnants of a log slide and a wooden squatter's cabin. The area has a history tied to the logging period and native legends.

This trail loop is a relatively easy one but has areas of hills and loose soil so make sure to watch your step. It also has slippery sections if wet.

There is no parking fee but you'll spot a donation box if you wish to contribute. The waterfall trail is open year-round and your furry friend is welcome as long as they stay on a leash. There are also washrooms and picnic tables you can use.

Eau Claire Gorge Trail

Price: Free

Address: Graham Road, Calvin, ON P0H 1V0

Why You Need To Go: It won't take you long to hike along a forested trail to reach a gorge lookout with a cascading waterfall.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

