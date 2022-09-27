A TTC Bus Hit A Pedestrian In Scarborough Last Night & Police Are Investigating
The pedestrian was reportedly seriously injured.
A pedestrian was struck by a TTC bus Monday night in Scarborough.
The collision took place on September 26 near Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue, according to a tweet from the Toronto Police Service (TPS).
In the tweet, TPS said there were "reports of a pedestrian struck by a driver of a bus" and that a TTC bus was reportedly involved. A spokesperson for the TTC later confirmed to Narcity that the vehicle involved was a 12 Kingston Road bus.
\u201c@TTCnotices COLLISION: (UPDATE)\nKingston Rd & Morningside Ave\n- police o/s\n- @TorontoMedics o/s - tending to patient\n- officers advised of road closures in the area\nROAD CLOSURE: intersection closed\n- expect delays @TTCnotices\n- consider alternate routes\n#GO1876450\n^al\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1664235550
In a follow-up tweet posted at 7:48 p.m., TPS confirmed Toronto paramedics were at the scene and "tending to [the] patient."
CP24 reports the incident happened at around 7:30 p.m. and that when police arrived, the pedestrian was "conscious and breathing."
The pedestrian was quickly brought to a trauma centre for their injuries, according to CP24.
TPS closed down the intersection, and "officers advised of road closures in the area" Monday night.
Traffic Services are investigating, and roads have now been reopened, according to a tweet later on Monday night.
Narcity has reached out to Traffic Services for comment and will update this story when we receive a response.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.